Marilu Henner, Luba Mason and More to Join 54 SINGS WILDCAT

54 Sings Wildcat plays 54 Below on Monday, July 28 at 7 PM.
54 BELOW will present a concert of the Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh musical Wildcat, which premiered on Broadway in 1960 and starred the legendary Lucille Ball.
The concert is produced and hosted by Charles Kirsch, the 17-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, An all-star cast of beloved Broadway and sitcom divas will give the score a rare New York hearing in this one-time-only concert. You love Lucy, and so do we, so don’t miss this event! 54 Sings Wildcat plays 54 Below on Monday, July 28 at 7 PM.
Participating artists include Ryan Andes (Big Fish), John Bolton (Anastasia), Mike Cefalo (New York, New York), Paula Leggett Chase (On the Twentieth Century), Quinn Corcoran (Zorba), Ruth Gottschall (Laughing Room Only), Ilene Graff (I Love My Wife), Marilu Henner (Chicago), Ben Jones, Nicolas King (A Thousand Clowns), Bruce Landry (Harmony), Luba Mason (How to Succeed…), Joel Newsome (The Producers), Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch), Alexander Rios (Drat! The Cat!), Jenna Lea Rosen (Mack and Mabel), Seth Sikes (Dead Outlaw), Lenny Wolpe (Mayor), and Sara Zahn, as well as a video from original cast member Paula Stewart. The evening will be accompanied by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine.
