Marilu Henner, Luba Mason and More to Join 54 SINGS WILDCAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present a concert of the Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh musical Wildcat, which premiered on Broadway in 1960 and starred the legendary Lucille Ball.

The concert is produced and hosted by Charles Kirsch, the 17-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, An all-star cast of beloved Broadway and sitcom divas will give the score a rare New York hearing in this one-time-only concert. You love Lucy, and so do we, so don’t miss this event! 54 Sings Wildcat plays 54 Below on Monday, July 28 at 7 PM.