Maria Corsaro And Leslie Vincent Share AN EVENING OF JAZZ On Two Nights In November At Don't Tell Mama

New York-based vocalist Maria Corsaro returns to Don't Tell Mama with Minneapolis-based vocalist Leslie Vincent in her New York City debut.

After a chance meeting in Nashville, Corsaro and Vincent celebrate their love of jazz in two shows at Mama's: Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, both shows at 7:00 PM. Joined by musical director / arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, the singing duo present jazz standards in the style of Bebop, Ballad, Latin and more, in solos and duets. It's a joyous collaboration not to be missed!

Maria Corsaro's love of music and performing began early in her life. She received her first undergraduate degree in theater and after graduation joined an off Broadway theater company. Then, after years in a rewarding, but non-musical career, she returned to singing. Her recent focus has been returning to her love of jazz and the music of legendary jazz composers and lyricists. This is the music of her heart. She wants her audience to experience the emotional texture of this great American art form. She feels passionately that music feeds the soul and is the creative result of musical collaboration. Corsaro last performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on April 4, 2024 in Why Not? and on November 9, 2023, in I Could Get Used to This!, both shows directed by David Friedman with musical direction by Gregory Toroian. Prior to that, she completed a successful run of her show, You Taught My Heart to Sing, directed by Sue Matsuki with musical direction by Toroian, at Pangea. In addition to Chelsea Table + Stage, Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Pangea in NYC, she has performed at Jazz On Main in Mount Kisco, NY, and The Magnolia Room in Norwalk, CT. BroadwayWorld says, "Besides being a fine jazz artist, Corsaro is a woman with a very big heart that she loves to share with her audience."

Leslie Vincent is a prolific songwriter and vocalist. Equally at home singing the Great American Songbook, musical theater, and contemporary rock and pop, she has quickly become one of the most notable voices to emerge in the vibrant Minneapolis music scene. Born into a military family, Vincent spent childhood moving along the East Coast and United Kingdom, where she spent her spare time singing along to Frank Sinatra and the Les Mis soundtrack. The one constant was music. Today, Vincent has become an accomplished bandleader, playing 50+ shows a year across the Midwest, using her theatrical chops to bring drama, comedy and poise to the stage. In 2020, she released her debut album These Foolish Things, which garnered much critical attention from fans and music critics in the Twin Cities, especially from Jazz88 FM, where she's become a regular in-studio guest. She's recorded with the band Viewers Like You and performed alongside Twin Cities legends including jeremy messersmith, Joyann Parker, and Patty Peterson. With the release of her new album About Last Night, Vincent is poised for the national spotlight, mixing jazz standards, vintage blues, and her own fresh originals.

DON'T TELL MAMA, 343 W 46th St, NYC

$20 Cover + $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person, Food Menu Available / CASH ONLY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 at 7:00 PM (Seating from 6:15 PM):

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8452-an-evening-of-jazz-with-leslie-vincent-and-maria-corsaro-11-1-24

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 at 7:00 PM (Seating from 6:15 PM):

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8453-an-evening-of-jazz-with-leslie-vincent-and-maria-corsaro-11-2-24

Maria Corsaro - Vocalist

Leslie Vincent - Vocalist

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director / Arranger / Piano

Skip Ward - Bass

David Silliman - Drums

