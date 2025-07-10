Marc Kudisch to Join BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will return to 54 Below this summer on Friday, July 25 at 9:30pm with a special guest appearance from three-time Tony Award nominee and Broadway favorite, Marc Kudisch (Floyd Collins, Girl from the North Country, 9 to 5, Thoroughly Modern Millie).

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 BELOW on Friday, May 9, with a special twist for Mother’s Day Weekend! Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

Emceed by Liz Coin with music direction by Gary Adler, this fully improvised performance on Friday, July 25 features Heidi Gleichauf, DEB RABBAI, ROB SCHIFFMANN, and PAT SWEARINGEN.

Special guest Marc Kudisch is no stranger to Broadway’s Next Hit Musical; this is his second time performing with the troupe in New York. Says KUDISCH, “I couldn’t be more proud to be the world’s biggest Phony.”