MAKE IT GAY: A PRIDE CELEBRATION to Play 54 Below in July

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration on Monday, July 1 at 7pm, with a livestream option in addition to the in-person performance. The night brings together a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars to feature your favorite musical theater classics, but Make. Them. Gay. For one night, straight is not the standard. Performances will shine a light on pre-existing queer subtext or genderbend to fruity perfection. With selections that range from Wicked's “What Is This Feeling,” sung through a sapphic lens, to an mlm rendition of Waitress's “You Matter to Me,” Make it Gay: A Pride Celebration is a reclamation of the art that shaped us. As a special Pride Month "extension," one day into July, see a joyful exploration of love on stage, in all of its hues, for all the gays!

Producers Torie Brown, Emmy Daniels, and Haley Keizur are thrilled to make their producing debuts and bring to New York City this new show! Their aim is to establish an inclusive and engaging community that bolsters and empowers the ambitions of passionate and bold creators and consumers of theater. As queer, Christian women, they believe all people are made in God's image and deserve to be known and seen; as a result, all spaces should be wholly inclusive, accessible and empowering. They want to create conversations, performances and spaces that leave you feeling better than you were when you entered. The show features so many friends as they make their 54 Below debuts, as well as cabaret veterans, and together they've put together an incredibly fun lineup of songs, lifting up queer voices in a new and unique way.

Make it Gay: a Pride Celebration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. The performance will also be streaming live, with tickets for $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees), available for purchase at 54below.org/MakeItGayLIVE.

The evening will feature Miki Abraham (Shucked), Madison Baker, Hunter Emmett Burke, Sophia Rose Byrd, Layla Hope Clark, Ella Dolynchuk (Into the Woods at Hawaii Performing Arts Festival), Jacob Elliott, Luke Gilmore, Celina James (The Baseball Play world premiere), Gracie Kendall, Grace Knight, Victoria Narayan, Landon Priess, Lilian Stoneberger, Kevin Matthew Taylor, and Joesph Thor, with music direction by Kelly Stoneberger.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

