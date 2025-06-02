MAC Now Accepting Submissions For Its Dottie Burman And John Wallowitch Songwriting Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has officially opened submissions for its annual Dottie Burman and John Wallowitch songwriting awards, celebrating original musical works by emerging and under-recognized songwriters. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The awards, each carrying a $500 prize, are open to all songwriters—no MAC membership or submission fee required. Each entrant must submit three original songs that showcase both their creative range and artistic voice. Submissions are blind-reviewed by a panel of judges, with the winners announced in September 2025.

Award Details:

Dottie Burman Award: Open to songwriters aged 40 and over who have not yet received significant industry recognition.

John Wallowitch Award: Open to songwriters aged 39 and under, also without major industry accolades.

Submissions must include:

Three mp3 files of original songs (no identifying information)

Three separate Word documents with corresponding lyrics (no names)

A brief email with contact information for all collaborators (if applicable)

The awards honor the legacies of Dottie Burman and John Wallowitch, two beloved figures in the cabaret community. Since their creation, the awards have recognized early-career works by artists such as Shaina Taub, Joe Iconis, Adam Gwon, and Sam Willmott.

To submit, songwriters should email:

BurmanAward@gmail.com (for those 40 and over)

WallowitchAward@gmail.com (for those 39 and under)

Full submission guidelines can be found at www.macnyc.com. For questions, contact cabaretmacnyc@gmail.com.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds