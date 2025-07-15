LxL Production Co. To Present Inaugural Green Room 42 Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LxL Productions, a New York City-based production company, will produce its inaugural cabaret, "A Golden Hour," on July 23, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. EDT at The Green Room 42. The cabaret will feature songs from pop/funk groups Sammy Rae & The Friends, Lake Street Dive and Lawrence, with additional selections from artists Maggie Rogers, Laufey, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Producers Lauren Biedron and Lauren Riddle and Music Director Jess Ong bring together a dynamic cast of sixteen performers for LxL Production Co.'s inaugural performance. "A Golden Hour" celebrates Manhattan's iconic sunsets with smooth tunes and great vibes. In-person and livestream tickets for "A Golden Hour" are on sale now at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.

Featured performers include Annalise McCann, Anya Maier, Augustine Maiorino, Claire Baillie, Diana Rendon, Francesca Snyder, Jamie Louise Lockhart, Jess Ong, Lauren Biedron, Lauren Riddle, Lucas Tovar, Milena Gravante, Rachael Sprankle, Sanju Ebanks, Sophia Nardone and Toby Chernesky.

About The Green Room 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.