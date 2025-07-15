LxL Production Co. To Present Inaugural Green Room 42 Cabaret

The cabaret will feature songs from pop/funk groups Sammy Rae & The Friends, Lake Street Dive and Lawrence.
LxL Productions, a New York City-based production company, will produce its inaugural cabaret, "A Golden Hour," on July 23, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. EDT at The Green Room 42. The cabaret will feature songs from pop/funk groups Sammy Rae & The Friends, Lake Street Dive and Lawrence, with additional selections from artists Maggie Rogers, Laufey, Kacey Musgraves and more.
Producers Lauren Biedron and Lauren Riddle and Music Director Jess Ong bring together a dynamic cast of sixteen performers for LxL Production Co.'s inaugural performance. "A Golden Hour" celebrates Manhattan's iconic sunsets with smooth tunes and great vibes. In-person and livestream tickets for "A Golden Hour" are on sale now at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.
Featured performers include Annalise McCann, Anya Maier, Augustine Maiorino, Claire Baillie, Diana Rendon, Francesca Snyder, Jamie Louise Lockhart, Jess Ong, Lauren Biedron, Lauren Riddle, Lucas Tovar, Milena Gravante, Rachael Sprankle, Sanju Ebanks, Sophia Nardone and Toby Chernesky.
