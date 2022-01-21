Loren Allred, Lena Hall, Tamika Lawrence, Rosé Set For BROADWAY SINGS ADELE

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its Tenth Anniversary concert event, Broadway Sings Adele. On February 28 at 8pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Loren Allred ("The Greatest Showman"), Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), and Rosé ("RuPaul's Drag Race") will belt out new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Adele, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

Also featured in the lineup are Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), Kayla Davion (Tina), Tim Ehrlich (Rent), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Britton Smith (Be More Chill), Raena White (Chicago), and introducing Rebby Han.

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from every album Adele has released, including "Hello", "Rolling in the Deep", "Easy On Me" and "Someone Like You". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Adele is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently Lady Gaga's 2020 album Chromatica. More information about the upcoming Broadway Sings Sondheim, as well as the virtual platform Broadway Sings PARTY!, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.