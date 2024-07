Loni Ackerman Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Loni Ackerman has joined the cast of MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below. Loni Ackerman has been a longtime favorite of Broadway theatergoers and is known for portraying such coveted roles as Eva in Evita and Grizabella in Cats.

MOM'S NIGHT OUT is conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l Tour), Alex Ferarra (Glow Up And Speak Out Podcast), Maria Lane (Crescendo), Maggie McDowell (Disaster!, Kinky Boots), Grace Morgan (Titanic), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Raye Spielberg (Merry Good Enough, The Fortune Teller's Daughter), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), and Angela Travino (SUFF'S Off-Bway).

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Other Broadway credits include leading roles in The Magic Show, So Long, 174th Street, No, No, Nanette, and George M! . She was in the original cast of Starting Here, Starting Now and appeared Off-Broadway in Diamonds, The Petrified Prince (both under the direction of Hal Prince), Brownstone and Dames At Sea.

She is married to TONY AWARD winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy. They have two terrific sons, Jack and George,two beautiful daughters-in law, Mary and Jami, and three amazing granddaughters, Maggie, Josie, and Lola.

