Lionel Cole and The Beautiful Souls & Emotion Come to 54 Below

54 Below will present Lionel Cole and The Beautiful Souls & Emotion on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Lionel Cole, the Platinum selling, and internationally acclaimed entertainer will take an elegant stroll down memory lane tapping into new interpretations of your favorite songs from the 1930’s to today. Lionel will share stories about his time in the music industry, working with his idols, and growing up in the iconic Cole family. Nicknamed the “Kilted Crooner”, Lionel, an American soul with a jazz heart and blues attitude, will bring his smooth baritone voice along with The Beautiful Souls & Emotion to 54Below for all to enjoy!

This performance includes Wammie Music Award and Hollywood Independent Music Award winning musician Tony Addison on drums, and the great Mike McGinnis on woodwinds, along with the iconic Lester Vaele of the Samoan Royal family and his multinational First Nations guest stars from the Beautiful Souls Collective.

“Pop Songs through the Ages” will embrace your heart with new takes on timeless songs from the greatest to the millennial generations. Like on Lionel’s hit American Airlines show Center Stage, Pop Songs through the Ages chronicles how American music has changed hearts and minds around the globe.

This production showcases that power with the inclusion of a stunning musical presentation featuring an extraordinary line up of global talent from the South Pacific who join with Lionel in delivering a heartfelt tribute to the universal language of music from the Cole family playbook.

Lionel Cole and The Beautiful Souls & Emotion plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.





