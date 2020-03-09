Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver's Actor Therapy Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

ACTOR THERAPY is back at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate our 50th Session and EIGHT YEARS of guiding New York actors to Broadway! A slew of AT alums from years past will reunite to perform, alongside special faculty & alumni guest stars, video messages from our friends working around the globe, and more!

ACTOR THERAPY's 50th Session Celebration features Monique Abry, Shelby Andersen, Matt Beary, Kae Bragg, Ethan Carlson, Devon Chandler, Ari Conte, Emily Durand, Samantha Ferrara, Meghan Fitton (recently seen on American Idol), Alina Fontanilla, Sara Glancy, Connor Hadley, Joe Hornberger, Courtney Kofoed, Cassidy Layton, Karla Liriano, Larry Luck, Miranda Luze, Tiffany McCullough, Noa Miranda, Alex Monge (the Mexico City production of Les Miserables), Chelsea Moss, Peter Newes, Alex Perez Pagnozzi, David C. Pohler, Anna Quirk, Olivia Renaud, Erin Rice, Yasmin Sophia, Byron Martin Turk, Michael Jayne Walker, Shannon Walsh, Donté Wilder, Jordan Yampolsky, & Lera Zamaraeva

with Kirsten Wyatt (Broadway's Annie, Grease, Shrek, Elf); Kristin Yancy (Broadway's The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), & Chris Stevens (Broadway's Jersey Boys) and a cameo appearance by RSO himself!

Hosted by ACTOR THERAPY's Director of Events Mathieu Whitman with Musical Director Jason Wetzel at the piano.

Created in 2012 by Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (2018 Tony Award Winner, Drama Desk Award Winner, and Outer Critics' Circle Award Winner for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel; Significant Other, Wicked) & world-renowned composer Ryan Scott Oliver (The Invention of Hugo Cabret; 35mm; Jasper in Deadland; Darling), ACTOR THERAPY is a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC. You can learn more about Actor Therapy at www.actortherapynyc.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, offers an unforgettable New York nightlife experience, combining performances by Broadway's best with world class dining in an elegant setting. Steps from Times Square, the club is known as Broadway's living room, a home away from home for Broadway professionals and audiences alike. With pre-theatre dinner offered nightly from 5pm, Feinstein's/54 Below has set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues. Visit www.54below.com for more info.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You