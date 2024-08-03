Lindsay Heather Pearce, Hawley Gould, Jake Pedersen, and More Set for 54 GETS WARPED: DISC 2!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Gets Warped: Disc 2 on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. The weather is finally heating up! Think back to the feelings you had on those hot summer days in the sun, jumping around and screaming for all your favorite pop/punk rock bands at a musical festival like no other. When you had to find your favorite band on a big inflatable wall to determine the time and stage for their set. If nostalgia is hitting you hard, worry not!

Join us for an evening at our “punk rock summer camp” with stars from the stage and screen as we bring you back to those days at 54 Gets Warped: Disc 2! Get ready to hear songs you love from bands such as Paramore, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, My Chemical Romance, and more in a fresh new way! Don't miss your chance to see some of New York's best honor bands who've played Warped Tour over their 20+ years of touring the country.

54 Gets Warped: Disc 2 is produced by Elmo Zapp and Stephanie Lazard, with music direction by Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Courtney Bassett (Teeth), Kathryn Francisco (Saved by the 90s), Hawley Gould (Suffs), Haley Gustafson (The Who's Tommy), Jakeim Hart (Hell's Kitchen), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables national tour), Carson Higgins (Joker: Folie à Deux), Brian Charles Johnson (OBC Spring Awakening), Cassi Mikat (The Sound of Music national tour), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Titanique), Jake Pedersen (Wicked), Fergie L. Philippe (Camelot), Yael “YaYa” Reich (Hadestown), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme) Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton), Emily Schultheis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Michael Williams (Titanique).

The band will include Andrea Yohe on keys, Elmo Zapp on bass, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Jared Decker on drums.

54 Gets Warped: Disc 2 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

