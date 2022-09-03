Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Linda Kahn To Reprise SAY YES! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Smash solo show debut will play September 18 and October 22.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 03, 2022  

Linda Kahn To Reprise SAY YES! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

LINDA KAHN "SAY YES!"
WITH
MUSIC DIRECTOR, Christopher Denny
BASS, Jay Leonhart
Sunday, September 18, 2022, 4pm
Saturday, October 22, 7pm
At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

Linda Kahn is returning to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with her critically acclaimed solo cabaret debut show, "Say Yes!" on Sunday, September 18 at 4 pm and Saturday, October 22 at 7 pm. After well-received performances at The Triad Theater last November and The Laurie Beechman Theatre in February and May, she is excited to keep the positivity going.
The show is an eclectic selection of songs exploring the possibilities, freedom, and exuberance of choosing to "Say Yes!" Linda steps in and out of a series of musical vignettes, painting a rich portrait of transformational moments in her life. Go to lindakahn.com to peek at her sizzle reel.

The performance, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre located inside The West Bank Café on West 42nd Street, will feature music from many great composers including George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Sara Bareilles, Sergio Mendes, and Amanda McBroom. Linda will be accompanied by renowned Music Director Christopher Denny on piano and legendary Jay Leonhart on bass.


The show is directed by Jeff Harnar a multiple MAC, Bistro, and Broadway World Cabaret Award Winning Director and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. He has directed critically acclaimed shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, among many others.

MORE ABOUT LINDA KAHN

Linda studied drama at The University of Southern California and during the next few years appeared in several television movies and theatrical productions. In the mid-'90s, she moved to Connecticut with her husband and young daughter and focused on family. In the last 6 years, she has revived her passion for singing by studying with well-known talents including David Friedman, Lina Koutrakos, Lennie Watts, Alix Korey, Kenneth Gartman, and Patrick DeGennaro; as well as performing in master classes, cabaret workshops, and online performances. Linda made her duo cabaret debut in 2017 with Maria Corsaro in "What the Hell is Cabaret?" at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.


"Linda brings warmth, connection, and entertaining stories, all wrapped up in a main course of rapturous singing." ...David Friedman, Composer


"Say Yes!", Wednesday, May 25th, 7 pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd Street. For reservations, visit www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre. $20 Cover; $25 food/beverage minimum


Proof of vaccination and ID are required. Tickets and information are available at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Linda Kahn To Reprise SAY YES! at The Laurie Beechman TheatreLinda Kahn To Reprise SAY YES! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
September 3, 2022

Linda Kahn will return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre in her Jeff Harnar-helmed solo show debut SAY YES! for two dates in September and October.
SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Returns To Dizzy's Club With IN AN ELLINGTON MOOD On September 11thSONGBOOK SUNDAYS Returns To Dizzy's Club With IN AN ELLINGTON MOOD On September 11th
September 2, 2022

Deborah Grace Winer has curated another great night of standards and talent.
LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK Opens at The Laurie Beechman Theatre October 13thLISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK Opens at The Laurie Beechman Theatre October 13th
September 2, 2022

Lisa Viggiano will play her new Jane Oliver-themed cabaret show in October at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.
Phillip Officer Returns to New York Stage With LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland Theater September 26thPhillip Officer Returns to New York Stage With LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY at Birdland Theater September 26th
September 1, 2022

Making his Birdland Theater debut, Phillip Officer will play his new show LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY September 26th.
Photos: DANTE HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 BelowPhotos: DANTE HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 Below
September 1, 2022

Photos: DANTÉ HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 Below