Linda Eder, Natalie Walker & More to Perform Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

FUTUREFEST-NOVEMBER 9 AT 7:00 PM

After five sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Songs by Stephen Schwartz, Scott Alan, Ryan Scott Oliver, Jeff Thomson, Jordan Mann, Ben Toth, Chad Beguelin, Michelle Elliott, Daniel Larsen, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond have been showcased at this event, hosted by special celebrity guests. Past hosts have included Patrick Cassidy (Assassins), Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Paris Barclay ("Glee," DGA President), Ben Toth (Musical Director, Kristin Chenoweth, Cheyenne Jackson) and Graham Phillips (13, "The Good Wife").

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow's stars.

Featuring host Devin Trey Campbell and Briana Aponte, Amanda Adams, Tyrese Avery, Annika Bergstrom-Shaw, Lauren Bryant, Winona Cabana, Erica Cafarelli, Lindsay Canavan, Daniela Cardielli, Joseph Cartegena, Luis Chavez, Nicholas Cox, Christopher Cruz, Madeline Cruz, Mavelyn Cruz, Enmanuel De la Rosa, Nicolette Dunne, Skylar Fischer, Da-Shawn Gallishaw, Maeve Gillespie, Isabella Gonzalez, Nikolai Granados, Isaiah Hudson, Eve Johnson, Sophia Kim, Kiki Keith, Avery Knudson, Julianna LaMonica, Ysobel Leonard, Luis Leyva, Gianeé Martinez, Kaitlin Obien, Sydney Peebler, Bianca Perez, Cinthiya Perez, Sabryna Perez, Nichola Pineiro, Nate Pizarro, Nathaniel Ramos, Stephanie Riche, Raquel Sciacca, Alexa Springman, Amanda Swickle, Jociel Tambone, Adrian Tejada, Norberto Troncoso, Dalyce Uribe, Naomi Voigt, and Kaleab Wiggins.

$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANTONIO CIPRIANO: A WISH, A PRAYER, AND A SONGBOOOK-NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:45 PM

Antonio Cipriano is back at Feinstein's/54 Below with a show where what is performed will be a surprise to everyone... even him. That's right. YOU will be choosing what you want to hear! No script, no setlist, just you and a song. Antonio and friend Tyler Capa will be flying by the seat of their pants for this one, playing all the favorites old and new. You don't want to miss it! Come out on November 9th at 9:45pm EST for a night of many surprises and a whole lot of fun!

Featuring Antonio Cipriano and special guest Tyler Capa.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SONDHEIM: I KNOW THINGS NOW-NOVEMBER 10 AT 7:00 PM

Jeff Harnar's I Know Things Now taps into Stephen Sondheim's songbook with a gender fluidity in a tapestry of songs, many originally introduced by women, that allow Mr. Harnar to express the emotional landscape of an openly gay 21st Century New Yorker. Jeff Harnar is a BroadwayWorld, MAC, Bistro and Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award winner. Music Director Jon Weber is a renowned American Jazz artist, arranger, and NPR radio host. Director Sondra Lee is a Broadway legend for her musical theater performance work, an author, and a New York director.

Directed by Sondra Lee, with music direction by Jon Weber.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF HOWARD ASHMAN-NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:45 PM

Howard Ashman was an extraordinary writer, lyricist, director, and leader in the entertainment industry, creating award-winning songs for a variety of shows, films, and television. Among his numerous creations, his most recognized projects include Little Shop of Horrors, Smile, Disney's Aladdin, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His talent was recognized through a multitude of awards and honors, including two Oscars, two Golden Globes, four Grammys, a Drama Desk Award, a London Evening Standard, and the prestigious status of Disney Legend. Howard's life would be cut short when he passed away from AIDS in March 1991. To celebrate what would be Howard's 70th birthday, an array of talent from entertainment and Broadway will come together to pay tribute to Howard's legacy, taking audiences through a musical journey to become Part of His World.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, Part of His World: The Music of Howard Ashman, and An Avengers Line. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Featuring Arielle Crosby, Danny Feldman, Liz Flemming, Sam Gravitte, Michael I Haber, Teresa Hui, Joomin Hwang, Jesse JP Johnson, Dillon Klena, Tatiana Lofton, Carrie St. Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Katie Nail, Allison Posner, Jed Resnick, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Eric Scherer, Sean Stephens, Salisha Thomas, Ben Tracy, Noah Zachary, and Blake Zolfo.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER-NOVEMBER 11-13 & FEBRUARY 3-5 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold-out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$120 cover charge. $160-$190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GABY ALTER: SONGS BEHIND THE WALL: AN EVENING OF NEW WORKS-NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:45 PM

Songwriter Gaby Alter (Nobody Loves You, Band Geeks, Tinkerbell & The Pirate Fairy) returns to Feinstein'/54 Below with Songs Behind The Wall: An Evening of New Works. Gaby will debut spanking new songs from Radio 930, a rock musical set in 1970s East Berlin, This Show Is Money, a docu-musical developed at the Civilians, and songs from his EP Yes Gabriel. The evening, directed by David Ruttura (School of Rock, Footloose) will run the gamut from T-Rex style rockers and intimate pop tunes to danceable bops about the monetary system, performed by a line-up of Broadway stars you won't want to miss!

Featuring Gaby Alter and special guests Amina Faye, Robert Lenzi, Billy Lewis Jr., Lauren Marcus, Grace McLean, Salena Qureshi, and Katie Travis.

Directed by David Ruttura.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN: HEART OF THE MOMENT-NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:45 PM

Having recently been showcased as one of the featured composers in the Broadway's Future Songbook series at Lincoln Center, Ben Caplan is bringing his fun and compelling musical stylings back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Ben and a cast of some of your favorite Broadway performers for his new song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of not so ordinary love songs dealing with lust, romance, loss, and everything in between. So grab a drink and someone you love for a night proving that love is not always flowers and chocolate hearts.

Featuring Ben Caplan and special guests PJ Adzima, Justin Albinder, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Dan DeLuca, Amy Jo Jackson, Andrew Kober, Isabelle McCalla, Shereen Pimentel, Phil Sloves, Riza Takahashi, Brynn Williams, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Produced by Jen Sandler and directed by Ben Caplan. Music direction by Ben Caplan.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA-NOVEMBER 13 & 27 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below. And now, for the first time in 18 months, we are able to bring it back!

There have been an astonishing 30 different concerts in this series (so far) - and on Sept. 23rd we are bringing you Number 31 - with today's most talented performers, all of whom are looking forward to performing in Sinatra's honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Featuring Brian Charles Rooney, Ben Jones, Willie Demyan, and more!

Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel. Musical direction and piano by Ross Patterson.

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NATALIE WALKER: MAD SCENES-NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:45 PM

Natalie Walker has spent much of the pandemic somewhere outside of her body watching her brain shatter and reassemble and shatter and reassemble ad infinitum (Latin, highbrow...), so now the only thing that feels in any way grounding to her is to sing and/or scream in a basement and be witnessed throughout. Natalie Walker: Mad Scenes is an evening dedicated to the art of unhinging, and its first iteration in July was described by Stephen Mosher at BroadwayWorld as a "most thrilling and genius night of revelry [...] considered and considerate, created with the audience experience firmly at the forefront of an artistic mind." Now, accompanied by her beloved music director and enabler Dan Garmon, Natalie is bringing the show back for an encore to 1) prove to herself that the first time wasn't a hallucination like Ellen Burstyn's at the end of Requiem for a Dream, spoilers for Requiem for a Dream I guess and 2) take the audience on a tour from hebetude to hysteria, O'Hara to Ophelia, Lucia (opera, highbrow) to Liza, Beale to Bensimon (Housewives, highbrow, taste is meaningless) and back again.

Music direction by Dan Garmon.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.