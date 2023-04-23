Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Let's Broadway Showcase Series Celebrates 8 Years at Don't Tell Mama Tonight

The company will celebrate Let's Broadway's 8th birthday at Don't Tell Mama on April 23rd at 5 pm.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Let's Broadway Showcase Series Celebrates 8 Years at Don't Tell Mama Tonight

Founded in 2015, Let's Broadway is a monthly themed showcase series dedicated to making performance opportunities accessible to all artists. Let's Broadway is proud to be on the resumes of hundreds of performers here in the U.S. and internationally.

Celebrate Let's Broadway's 8th birthday at Don't Tell Mama on April 23rd at 5 pm where a talented lineup of performers will be singing songs from the year they were born. The show is directed by Peter Dunn of Telsey Casting, produced by Tatiana Birenbaum, and Music Directed by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Tickets can be reserved here.

343 West 46th Street. $25 cover and $20 minimum (must include two drinks). CASH ONLY. Doors open at 4:15.




Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: Play On! Next Week Photo
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: Play On! Next Week
Get ready to be swept away by the Drama At Mama: Play On!, presented by Aaron Clark Burstein! The Drama Book Shop crew is back on Sunday, April 30th at 7:00pm and they're bringing their theatrical talents to Don't Tell Mama.
John Pizzarelli, All-City Latin Ensemble and The Fat Cats, and More to Play Birdland Photo
John Pizzarelli, All-City Latin Ensemble and The Fat Cats, and More to Play Birdland
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released details on all jazz programming running April 25 through May 7.
Charles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Charles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Nothing FOOLISH About Charles Buschs HEART Photo
Nothing FOOLISH About Charles Busch's HEART
The Busch is top drawer, and as an entertainer/storyteller, this Divine Sister is a Times Square Angel. In any case, CHARLES BUSCH: MY FOOLISH HEART is worth the time and money one spends on enjoying it

More Hot Stories For You


54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000s TV Next Month54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000s TV Next Month
April 23, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings 2000s TV on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:30pm.  Broadway's brightest stars celebrate TV in the 2000s in an evening of your favorites! Get ready to hear all the hits, including “Determinate” (Lemonade Mouth), “They Just Keep Moving the Line” (Smash), “It Was a Shit Show,” (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and many more.
Let's Broadway Showcase Series Celebrates 8 Years at Don't Tell Mama TonightLet's Broadway Showcase Series Celebrates 8 Years at Don't Tell Mama Tonight
April 23, 2023

Founded in 2015, Let's Broadway is a monthly themed showcase series dedicated to making performance opportunities accessible to all artists. Let's Broadway is proud to be on the resumes of hundreds of performers here in the U.S. and internationally.
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: Play On! Next WeekStaff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA @ MAMA: Play On! Next Week
April 23, 2023

Get ready to be swept away by the Drama At Mama: Play On!, presented by Aaron Clark Burstein! The Drama Book Shop crew is back on Sunday, April 30th at 7:00pm and they're bringing their theatrical talents to Don't Tell Mama.
John Pizzarelli, All-City Latin Ensemble and The Fat Cats, and More to Play BirdlandJohn Pizzarelli, All-City Latin Ensemble and The Fat Cats, and More to Play Birdland
April 22, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released details on all jazz programming running April 25 through May 7.
Charles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekCharles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
April 22, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
share