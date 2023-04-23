Let's Broadway Showcase Series Celebrates 8 Years at Don't Tell Mama Tonight

Founded in 2015, Let's Broadway is a monthly themed showcase series dedicated to making performance opportunities accessible to all artists. Let's Broadway is proud to be on the resumes of hundreds of performers here in the U.S. and internationally.

Celebrate Let's Broadway's 8th birthday at Don't Tell Mama on April 23rd at 5 pm where a talented lineup of performers will be singing songs from the year they were born. The show is directed by Peter Dunn of Telsey Casting, produced by Tatiana Birenbaum, and Music Directed by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Tickets can be reserved here.

343 West 46th Street. $25 cover and $20 minimum (must include two drinks). CASH ONLY. Doors open at 4:15.