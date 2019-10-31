Leslie Orofino Will Return to Don't Tell Mama with SHINE
Actress/singer, Leslie Orofino returns with SHINE the music/lives of 4 fearless women - when things got tough - they got stronger - and became the stars that shine even today ...Lady Gaga, Peggy Lee, Dorothy Fields and Alberta Hunter at Don't Tell Mama. It's a mixture of broadway, blues, jazz, contemporary and a whole lot of fun. She will be accompanied by Tracy Stark on piano and Boots Maleson on bass. Louis Pietig director.
Limited seating, reservations highly recommended.
" Every moment is to be enjoyed....Leslie Orofino is a classy, sassy, professional with a voice as smooth as a fine wine." Stephen Mosher - Broadway World - 2019
" Leslie Orofino dazzles radiantly in SHINE ! " Michael Barbieri ~ Night Life Exchange ~ 2019
Details on www.leslieorofino.com
Sunday, Nov., 3, Don't Tell Mama at 7:30
Reserve : www.donttellmamanyc.com or call after 4:00 pm
212-757-0788