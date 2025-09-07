Lauren A. Marchand, Sarah Bockel & More Join Lineup for 54 Sings Phil Collins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will soon presents LxL Productions’ 54 debut show, ‘54 Sings Phil Collins,’ on October 14, 2025. You’ve seen him as the drummer and lead singer of the rock band Genesis, and from his solo works, such as the animated film Tarzan. His combined works earned him more Top-40 singles than any other artist in the ‘80s. You’ll hear fan-favorite songs like “Against All Odds (Take A Look at Me Now),” “Easy Lover,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” and “In the Air Tonight.”

Featured artists include Sarah Bockel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Broadway and national tour, Tina national tour), Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman national tour), Kiara Michelle Lee (Heathers Off-Broadway, Back to the Future National Tour), Lauren A. Marchand (2023 Jimmy Awards Winner, Good Morning America), Perry Sherman (Fun Home, National Tours: Next to Normal, Spring Awakening), Noah Simau (as seen on TikTok), and Dylan S. Wallach (Leopoldstadt, Betrayal, National Tours: Tina, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Harley Harrison Yanoff (World Premiere: Final Days, Perfectly Complicated, Disney's The Finest Hours)

‘54 Sing Phil Collins’ also features artists Kolby Lamont Bates, Lauren Biedron, Caleb Graham, Milena Gravante, Hailie Lucille, Jack F. Murphy, Zibby Nolting, Ryanne Solinsky, Melissa Tormene, and Lauren Riddle.

’54 Sings Phil Collins’ plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.