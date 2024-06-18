Lani Corson Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lani Corson will join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series - July 27th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.

Lani just returned to the city after performing in The World Goes Round at Florida Studio Theatre. She has been seen on the tours of Jagged Little Pill, Chicago the Musical and 42nd Street. She has worked in regional houses across the country including Syracuse Stage, The Fulton, North Shore and Arkansas Rep. Her favorite role is Mama to 4 year old Zoë and she is forever grateful to husband Ken for making it possible to keep living this crazy theater life. Thank you to Megan for lifting up Mamas and making this concert possible!

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Maria Lane (Crescendo), Grace Morgan (Titanic), and Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on July 27th at 9:30pm.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

