Lady Busha Brings SAREE ABOUT IT! to Don't Tell Mama in October

Don't Tell Mama will present Lady Busha in Saree About It! on Friday, October 18 at 9:30pm. BBC New Comedy Award shortlisted, British drag comedian takes on a monthly residency at Don’t Tell Mama. Taking you on a unique journey of life through the perspective of a British South Asian living far away, Lady Bushra will tickle your funny bone with her edgy standup, improv and musical comedy, all with a dash of Bollywood glamour! This is a one-of-a-kind show not to be missed!

Lady Bushra in Saree About It! plays don’t tell mama (343 West 46th Street), on Friday, October 18 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25 (includes $5 in fees). There is a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. Tickets and information are available at https://donttellmamanyc.com/. Tickets are also available by calling (212) 757-0788.

MORE ABOUT LADY BUSHRA

Shortlisted for a BBC New Comedy Award, the internationally renowned, comedic character of ‘Lady Bushra’ is played by Amir Dean, amassing a social media following of over 500K across all platforms whereas his online content has been viewed over 35 million times globally. Since 2022, this British Asian beauty has been touring the UK and parts of Europe with his often sold out, solo show ‘Drag Comedy Cabaret’, taking her act far and wide, from Toronto to Vienna.

Lady Bushra’s drag persona is ‘Vicky Pollard goes to Bollywood’. Expect to see a well-dressed, saree clad beauty perform a chaotic blend of standup and musical comedy! Whether she’s talking about her upbringing, weekly diary or rising gas prices, Lady Bushra is razor sharp, quick witted and does not disappoint her audiences!

