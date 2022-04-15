LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE - THE MUSICAL is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Love is Love is Love - The Musical on April 20, 2022. The musical by Michelle Lee (music and lyrics for Helen of Troy, A Musical) dives right into the issues at the core of the human experience and features Tony Award nominated producer JJ Maley, BroadwayWorld Regional Award winner Ariana Valdes (The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady), and BroadwayWorld Regional Award winner Lilli Komurek. Rounding out the talented ensemble are Nina Andjelic, Steven Charles, Darren Cementina, Liz Neitge, Derek Emerson Powell, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, and Melissa Winter. Music Direction by Matthew Nassida, Associate Music Direction by Max Bennett-Parker and Direction by Ariana Valdes.

In this contemporary musical, thought leaders are invited to an event in New York City to speak about their lives in the public eye - but none of them are prepared for what comes next. As their stories unfold, the details of their lives emerge, unveiling the truth hidden behind the shiny digital facades they've been displaying to the world. The story dives right into the issues at the core of the human experience, while the diverse cast of characters transform each performance into a heartfelt confessional.

Love is Love is Love - The Musical plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 20, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MICHELLE LEE

MICHELLE LEE (she/her) is a singer/songwriter from New York. Her first musical was a collaboration with Ed Sayles, former Producing Director of Merry Go Round Theater in Auburn, NY; where she wrote the music and lyrics for 'Helen of Troy, A Musical'. She attended Boston University and lives in Upstate New York with her two sons, ages 15 and 12. She is currently working on her third musical that will be workshopped in 2022.

MORE ABOUT ARIANA VALDES

ARIANA VALDES (she|her|they) created the role of VIOLA in the online developmental workshop of Love is Love is Love The Musical and is honored to continue as Director at 54 Below. A NYC based Cuban-American multi-hyphenate artist, performer, and educator, Ariana currently serves as Artistic Director of the Ensign-Darling Vocal Fellowship New Voices at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT and most recently directed and conceptualized a filmed concert presentation entitled, "Time, Dreams, and the Changes Between" at The Bushnell, now streaming on YouTube. OFF-BROADWAY: The Green Room. NATIONAL TOURS: The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady. REGIONAL: The Gateway Playhouse, John W. Engeman Theatre, Palace Theatre, Papermill Playhouse, Westchester Broadway Theatre, Gallery Players, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, White Plains Performing Arts Center, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Arizona Broadway Theatre, Prather Entertainment, Scranton Shakespeare Festival. Boston Conservatory alum. www.ArianaValdes.com | @arianavaldiva

MORE ABOUT MATTHEW NASSIDA

Matthew Nassida is a music director and composer based in Brooklyn, NY and is currently in his first year at New York University Tisch's graduate musical theatre writing program. He received his BFA undergraduate degree from Northern Kentucky University and is dedicated to helping bring new musicals to the stage. He is honored to be sharing his first 54 Below debut with you.

MORE ABOUT MAX BENNETT-PARKER

Max Bennett-Parker music direction credits include Assassins, Urinetown, 42nd Street, Little Shop among others. He helped to develop and arranged/orchestrated for the new musicals Escaping Queens (Ortiz/Fritsch) and David Copperfield (Scharf). He's composed incidental music for plays including Touch, The Nether, Quality of Life, In the Next Room, and The Crucible. He co-wrote the book and lyrics and composed the music for the children's musicals Baba Yaga, Hui Liang and the Magic Brush and The Hungry Thing. He's also an actor, most recently being seen in Spring Awakening (off-off Broadway).

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.