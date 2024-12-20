LIZA-PALOOZA! Liza Minnelli Drag Show to be Presented at 3 Dollar Bill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready, Brooklyn! On Saturday, January 4th, the iconic Liza Minnelli comes alive like never before in "LIZA-PALOOZA!", a dazzling one-night-only drag extravaganza celebrating the legendary Broadway diva. Taking place at 3 Dollar Bill, this electrifying show promises unforgettable performances, glitz, and glamour in true Liza fashion.

Starring drag sensation Alexis Michelle, best known as a finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 and her critically acclaimed run in Drag Race All Stars Season 8, "LIZA-PALOOZA!" is a celebration of all things Minnelli. From her iconic film roles to her show-stopping stage numbers, this drag show is packed with music, comedy, and high-energy performances that pay tribute to the legend who shaped generations of queer culture and theater.

Featuring performances by local drag performers: Gloria Swansong, Julie J, Kiki Ball-Change, Mariyea, Marti Gould Cummings, Miss Ma'amshe, Selma Nilla, Sherry Poppins, Showponii, and Vampy Von Thickums Galore.

About Alexis Michelle:

Alexis Michelle is a celebrated drag performer, singer, and Broadway enthusiast. A finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 and Drag Race All Stars Season 8, Alexis has earned acclaim for her captivating live vocals, theatricality, and heartfelt performances. Her shows have graced stages across the country, blending the worlds of drag and musical theater into unforgettable cabaret experiences.

