Krysta Rodriguez, Talia Suskauer and More to Join The Skivvies at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The full cast has been revealed for The Skivvies' LAURIE AND THE SIGHS at the Laurie Beechman Theatre! The performance will take place on Monday, September 22 at 9:30 pm.

The guest lineup features Bonnie Milligan (Tony winner, Kimberly Akimbo), Kelli Rabke (Joseph and Children of Eden), Krysta Rodriguez (Halston, Smash, Broadway’s Addams Family), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants), Nora Schell (The Jellicle Ball), Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), and Natalie Walker (Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse).

he Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) featuring special guests will pay tribute to the great Laurie Beechman and her band, Laurie and the Sighs, by covering the 1980 album front to back as only The Skivvies can do.