Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch to Star in A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS

BIRDLAND will present the 12th Annual "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" - starring vocalists Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch - for five performances from December 21 to 25 at 5:30 PM. In the tradition of beloved seasonal television specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch perform swinging arrangements of "The Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "The Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. This year they will include a special tribute to the late Freddy Cole, the celebrated jazz/pop singer and pianist - and cherished member of the Birdland family - who passed away last year. In addition to the trio of singers and Stritch on piano, the show features Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

The trio released the hit album Christmas at Birdland with Club44 Records in 2019, which featured guest arists Donny Osmond on vocals and Dave Koz on saxophone. The recording - hailed as "a tasty confection of a disc, loaded with joy, wit, and plenty of sass" by New York Arts Review - debuted at #2 on the iTunes Jazz Chart and hit #7 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. Drawing on their individual strengths, the production team of Billy Stritch and Wayne Haun bring the best of New York and Nashville together in this landmark recording full of musicality and versatility, familiarity and fun.

BIRDLAND will present the 12th Annual engagement of "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" for five shows from Tuesday, December 21 to Saturday, December 25 at 5:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $10 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.