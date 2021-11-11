Kimberly Faye Greenberg Returns To Green Room 42 With FABULOUS FANNY BRICE Next Month

"Fabulous Fanny Brice" starring Kimberly Faye Greenberg as legendary singer and actress Fanny Brice, will return to THE GREEN ROOM 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City) on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29 to $69. Tickets purchased include a $10 food and beverage voucher. Tickets and information are available at www.THEGREENROOM42.com.

With the up-coming Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" there is renewed interest in the legendary Jewish comedienne, Broadway and Ziegfeld Follies star, recording artist, and film actress extraordinaire. One of the most popular radio stars of all time, Fanny Brice was the voice of "Baby Snooks" on the radio for 25 years and, of course, was the inspiration for "Funny Girl." "Fabulous Fanny Brice" takes us beyond the 'funny girl' on a nostalgic journey throughout her life and infamous relationships, while she entertains with many of her popular hits and songs inspired by her legacy.

"Fabulous Fanny Brice" has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 9 years and live-streamed during the pandemic on the STELLAR platform where it was named 'Best To Stream' by Time Out NY, American Theatre Magazine and more. In July The Green Room 42 presented FABULOUS FANNY's first live, in-person performance since the pandemic began.

The creative team includes director Brian Childers (Danny & Sylvia), choreographer Justin Boccitto (Dance/Speak: The Life of Agnes De Mille), musical director Jeff Biering (Danny & Sylvia, Naked Boys Singing) with piano accompaniment by Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks), costume design by Ryan Mattheiu Smith (Adventures of Sweet Yellow), creative consultant, Kimberly Rehfuss (Broadway's Taboo); management by The Bohemia Group; and, booking agent, KMEntertainment.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street) inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42. All guests are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated.

Kimberly Faye Greenberg is the first and only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals at the same time (the solo show One Night With Fanny Brice and the two-hander, Danny & Sylvia, The Danny Kaye Musical at St. Luke's Theatre). In addition, Kimberly's numerous portrayals of Fanny Brice (4 shows and 2 CDs) have been critically acclaimed by the New York Times, Huffington Post, and Associated Press. Her solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs & Stories of Fanny Brice has been traveling the country for the past 9 years and is now streaming on the STELLAR platform (a subsidiary of Goldstar).

Kimberly portrayed Fanny Brice in Speakeasy Dollhouse: Ziegfeld Midnight Frolic at the Liberty Theatre, Broadway's Only Hidden Theatre. Her Fanny Brice portrayal also continues as part of the Broadway-bound musical Ghostlight, by Matthew Martin and Tim Realbuto. Kimberly has worked in Theatre, Film and TV for over 20 years. Most recently she played Rachel Michelson in the HBO mini-series "THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA''. Offstage, she has worked backstage as a Broadway wardrobe swing dresser on over 20 Broadway shows, including "Mean Girls," "Something Rotten," and "The Lion King." Kimberly is also one of the TOP 10 Performing Arts Coaches in the World, as well as known as The Broadway Expert. www.kimberlyfayegreenberg.com