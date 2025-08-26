Ken Alston Jr. Brings LOVE IS… to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Ken Alston Jr.in Love Is… on September 25, 2025 at 9:30pm. This evening promises to be an exploration of love and its profound impact on Ken's artistry. Through a rich tapestry of melodies spanning multiple genres, Ken will share heartfelt narratives that reflect love's many dimensions, inviting the audience to connect with his soulful and elevated vocal range.

Joining Ken for this special performance are the talented Benjamin H. Moore, bringing his expertise from Hell's Kitchen, and the remarkable Leah Rich, whose powerful vocals will enhance this evening of musical magic. All of this will be orchestrated under the direction of the incomparable Darnell White, ensuring an unforgettable night filled with emotion, artistry, and connection.

Ken Alston Jr. is a celebrated singer and performer known for his ability to connect deeply with audiences through compelling storytelling and powerful vocals. With experiences that span various musical genres, Ken has made a name for himself in the Broadway and theater scene, captivating viewers with his emotive performances and dedication to his craft. His journey through music is an exploration of love, connection, and artistry, making Love Is… a must-see event. Ken's performances are characterized by their honesty and authenticity, drawing the audience into his world as he skillfully navigates the themes of love and life.