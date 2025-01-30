Ken Alston Jr Brings HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS. STREISAND to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Ken Alston Jr. in “Happy Birthday Ms. Streisand” on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Celebrating the iconic music of Barbara Streisand, Alston shares the profound influence of her songs that have shaped his journey as a vocalist. This heartfelt tribute will feature timeless classics, reimagined through Ken's soulful lens, promising a moving experience filled with nostalgia, passion, and artistry. Audiences will be captivated by the unique interpretations that blend elegance and emotional depth, creating a night to remember.

Joining Ken on stage are talented musicians and collaborative artists who will enhance this special evening, bringing Striesand's legendary melodies to life with fresh perspectives. Prepare to be taken on a musical journey that transcends generations.

Ken Alston Jr. has garnered acclaim for his performances in Three Mo Tenors and Watch Night, bringing a unique blend of soul and technique to the stage. With a deep passion for storytelling through song, Ken's artistry reflects a commitment to honoring the legends of music while carving his own path. His dynamic range and emotive performances have resonated with audiences, making him a sought-after talent in the theater community. As a dedicated artist, Ken continuously seeks to connect deeply with listeners, making every performance a personal experience.

