Katrina Lenk to Join COMPANY Cast Tonight at Birdland for DARKNESS RISING Benefit

Katrina Lenk has joined BIRDLAND's benefit concert for "Darkness RISING" the Broadway Cast of Company, tonight Monday, September 20 at 7:00 PM. "Darkness RISING" provides direct mental health resources for the community, as well as for Broadway show company members. Scheduled to appear are Darkness RISING Project's Carlita Victoria, Kris Roberts and Khalifa White, along with Company cast members Kathryn Allison, Terence Archie, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Claybourne Elder, Javier Ignacio, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Bobby Conte Thornton, with Paul Staroba on piano. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

The cast of Company is so inspired by Darkness RISING Project, its workshops, toolkits and de-stigmatization of the importance of mental health in the community. One resource, Broadway for Mental Health Support, in collaboration with Adrienne Warren, helps provide therapy and mental health resources for returning Broadway company members with contributions made by producers. Performers subject to change. Please check out www.darknessrisingproject.org

BIRDLAND will present the cast of Company in a benefit for "Darkness RISING" on Monday, September 20 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40-75 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.