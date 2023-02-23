Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Star in THE BRAT PACK at Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the debut performance of "The Brat Pack" - featuring Broadway stars Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy - on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM. Four of Broadway's brightest lights bring the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack to this raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of show tunes and standards. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Kathryn Allison is a dynamic and sultry singer whose broad vocal range continues to surprise and entertain audiences throughout the US. In 2014 she was the winner of NYMF's "Next Broadway Sensation" and three months later made her Broadway debut in Aladdin. Since then, Ms. Allison has graced the stage in two more Broadway musicals: Wicked and the Tony-winning revival of Company. In 2019, she released her debut album, Something Real - produced by Grammy winner Dominic Fallacaro - to audience acclaim. Her voice has also appeared on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" and John Cameron Mitchell's "Anthem: Homomunculus." Ms. Allison has premiered her solo shows at Paper Mill Playhouse, 54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall, and Joe's Pub. IG: @Kathryndallison Kathryn-Allison.com

Sam Gravitte is an actor, writer, and guitarist. He starred as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, reopening the show in September 2021 after the theatre industry's hiatus. Other major professional credits include Almost Famous at The Old Globe Theatre, Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and his solo show "Songs That Raised Me," which he debuted at Birdland and has performed on both coasts. Sam is a graduate of Princeton University and currently lives in New York City.

Luke Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. Luke has choreographed for Harry Connick, Jr. and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Palladium in London. Luke also performed in and choreographed Harry Connick, Jr.'s A Tribute to Cole Porter on Broadway in 2019. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel (NYC) and Joya (Cancun, Mexico) as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and On Your Toes. His TV and film credits include dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "America's Got Talent," "The Colbert Report," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and "Annie Live!" Luke has performed as a soloist with the Manhattan Symphonie Orchestra, West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and American Pops Orchestra. His solo shows at Birdland have been electrifying audiences for several years.

Jelani Remy is a Montclair State alumnus and New Jersey Native. He was last seen on Broadway playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. He made his Broadway debut playing the role of Simba in Disney's The Lion King. Past shows include High School Musical (National Tour), High School Musical 2 (Fox Theater), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Off Broadway), The Apple Boys (Off Broadway), Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, The Oscar Michaeux Suite, Love Around the Block at Hermes, and was The Emcee in Cabaret (Goodspeed Opera House). Jelani is a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star and Chita Rivera Award recipient. IG: @itsjelaniremy

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

February 27 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Amanda Green & Friends - "Merry February"

Come catch the post-post Holiday Spirit and join Birdland favorite, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green and her Amazing Friends in her least favorite month, for an evening of her hilarious and moving songs. Guest performers include Tony nominee Jenn Colella, two-time Grammy-winning Tamika Lawrence, and Tony-nominated Howard McGillin. Musical Direction is by James Sampliner. Amanda Green is a Tony Award-nominated lyricist and composer. She revised the book and lyrics for the recent revival of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase. She is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, and Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore. Her Broadway credits include On the Twentieth Century revival, starring Kristin Chenoweth (Addt'l Lyrics); Bring It On, co-lyricist, with Lin-Manuel Miranda; Hands on a Hardbody, lyrics and co-composer; High Fidelity (Lyrics) TV: "Peter Pan Live!" on NBC (Addt'l Lyrics). As a performer, Amanda has appeared in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and beyond. She has received two MAC Awards and a Bistro Award.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 27 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Karen Oberlin - "Bewitched: The Life and Lyrics of Lorenz Hart"

Oberlin - hailed as one of premier interpreters of the Great American Songbook by both The New York Times and London's Classical Source - will present this show with dazzling arrangements by Tedd Firth, fleshing out the complexities and genius of Lorenz Hart's songbook while delving into the details of this complicated, troubled and fascinating figure. Lorenz "Larry" Hart transformed the world of lyric writing, and we've never looked back. Where many songwriters had been rehashing love-story tropes, Hart delivered substance and sophistication to create songs that were fresh, substantial, and utterly contemporary. His legendary ability to create intricate yet conversational rhymes remains unparalleled. The show features iconic hits such as "The Lady Is a Tramp," "Manhattan," "My Romance," and "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered." Oberlin has received the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Award for Excellence in Cabaret and the New York Nightlife Award for Jazz Vocalist of the Year. She has had major engagements at the Algonquin's Oak Room, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Café Carlyle and Birdland, along with performances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Caramoor.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 6 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

George Abud and Katrina Lenk - "Abud & Lenk: Swung"

The duo - who starred together in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band's Visit - will return to the club in "Abud & Lenk: Swung." Following up with a return of their sold-out 2019 Birdland debut, the pair will highlight a new selection of sizzling songs from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter, Jacques Brel, Marlene Dietrich, Umm Kulthum, and many more. They will be joined by a five-piece band. featuring AJ Luca on piano, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Dan Berkery on drums, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar, for this dreamy, madcap soirée of talk and tunes. Katrina Lenk has had the good fortune to be in several Broadway shows: The Miracle Worker, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Once the Musical, Indecent, Company, and The Band's Visit, for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards. Her TV and film work includes a stint on the final season of "Ozark," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Tommy," and "The Good Fight." George Abud is a proud Arab-American artist, fresh off the new musical Cornelia Street at the Atlantic Theater, starring Norbert Leo Butz. His Broadway credits include The Band's Visit, (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording) and The Visit (OBC Recording).

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 20 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason - "Kander & Ebb... All That Jazz!"

Mason returns to Birdland with an encore performance of her show "Kander & Ebb...And All That Jazz," which shares her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb. As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And the World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home," this show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her latest release Let the Music Play, featuring the title song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

March 27 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Jason Yeager Septet - "Unstuck in Time: the Kurt Vonnegut Suite"

with guests Miguel Zenón and Julie Benko

Following his Birdland bandleader debut with Broadway singer-actress Julie Benko, Jason Yeager returns to the storied club fronting his own seven-piece

ensemble. This time, Yeager & Co. celebrate the release of his seventh recording, "Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite" (SunnysideRecords). Launched on the occasion of Kurt Vonnegut's centennial, Yeager's colorful and exuberant suite employs novel approaches to integrate literature with instrumental music, dialoguing with the late master of American Letters through musical onomatopoeia, text painting, and imagined scene scoring. Featuring Yeager's adventurous and lyrical writing, ranging from straight-ahead to Latin and modern jazz, the album features some of today's most dynamic improviser-performers, including Miguel Zenón, Lucas Pino, Yuhan Su, Jay Sawyer, and Alphonso Horne, among others. In his fall preview for WRTI, noted jazz writer and former New York Times critic Nate Chinen calls Jason's new album "a spirited tribute that engages in sneaky ways with the form of Vonnegut's texts."

$35 tables / $35 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

March 27 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jason Kravits - "Off the Top!"

Kravits returns to Birdland with "Off the Top!" after several sold-out shows over the last few years. Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV ("Halston," "The Undoing," "Dr. Death," "B Positive," "Search Party"), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. In a performance London's Reviewsgate calls "a five-star masterclass in the art of improv," Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare... made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high wire act you must see to believe.

$30 tables / $30 bar seating + $10 food/drink minimum

April 6-7 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Rickie Lee Jones - "Pieces of Treasure"

An exclusive six-show engagement from Rickie Lee Jones will preview her upcoming album Pieces of Treasure. Rickie Lee will be backed by Rob Mounsey on piano, guitarist Russell Malone, bassist Paul Nowinski and drummer Mark McLean. A livestream option is for Friday, April 7 at 7:00 PM. Pieces of Treasure is a reunion with her lifelong friend, legendary producer Russ Titelman, co-producer of Jones' star-making debut and Pirates. Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook. "This album is as much about being human, the view of surviving - which means aging, and loving relentlessly - as it is about anything," says Jones. Pieces of Treasure will be out April 28 on BMG Modern Recordings. The first single "Just in Time" features Mike Mainieri on vibraphone. Her acclaimed memoir Last Chance Texaco is out now.

$80-100 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum