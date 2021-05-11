Karen Mason Announces Flurry Of Live Shows On The Heels Of HALSTON Premiere on NETFLIX

As the cool temperatures of New York belie the presence of springtime in the city, the passing weeks have seen blooms appear in trees, parks, and gardens. One of the most beautiful blossoms in any garden, in any city, is emerging with a new look and with a vengeance. Sleek silver tresses newly coiffed, and legendary voice in great shape, Karen Mason will step out onto the live stage for the first time in over a year. Multiple MAC Award recipient and Broadway veteran Mason has kept her singing chops up to snuff with a popular weekly show online called MASON'S MAKIN' MUSIC, and she has kept her acting chops up to snuff by shooting a limited series for NETFLIX. Like a cinematic aperitif, HALSTON will debut on the streaming platform on May 14th, and Miss Mason can be seen as Halston's original investor, a Texan named Mrs. Estelle Marsh. The Ryan Murphy-helmed series starring Ewan McGregor in the titular role was filmed during the pandemic with COVID precautions in place and, on the subject of the glitzy series, Karen has enthusiastically said, "I loved every minute of filming!"

The day after Halston becomes available online, Karen Mason will be onstage at the historic Frank E. Campbell Memorial Chapel in Manhattan. When she takes the stage for the first time in eighteen months, Karen will be performing to a socially distanced crowd (masks respectfully required), in a show called A SALUTE TO BROADWAY. The free-of-charge concert will begin at 7 pm (doors open at 6:30) at 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street on May 15th, with Karen being joined onstage by longtime Musical Director Christopher Denny. The press release for the show promises the event will be one of unforgettable music, stories, laughter, and joy, and perhaps a few surprises... all the things audiences have come to count on at a Karen Mason show.

A mere five days later, Miss Mason will begin a two-night appearance at beloved regional theater Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania. VACCINATIN' RHYTHM will play on May 20 and 21 at 7:30 pm and 8 pm respectively. Residents of the area and fans with a love of road trips can catch Karen in the theater's Spring Concert Series at their New Hope location on 70 South Main Street. With Karen's esteemed director Barry Kleinbort leading the charge, the show is described as one in which Mason will sing some of her favorite songs and arrangements, including songs written by composers with whom she has worked, like Kander and Ebb and Lord Lloyd Webber. For information and tickets to the Spring Concert Series click HERE.

After these nearly back-to-back live concerts, Miss Mason will have a couple of weeks to put her feet up, but she will be back in heels on June 12th in Forestburgh, New York for the Seventy-five and Thrive concert series at Forestburgh Playhouse. The Catskills staple has an impressive list of stars to help them celebrate their three-quarter century, with the Karen Mason appearance occurring June 12th at 7:30 pm. Information and tickets about the series can be found HERE and for Karen's show in particular visit the Playhouse's website HERE.

With these three concerts planned just for the next few weeks, fans old and new will have some much-anticipated chances to Karen Mason live and in person, while would-be audience members too far away to travel still have opportunities to see Karen in HALSTON and online - HERE on the Karen Mason YouTube channel, everyone can see archived videos from Mason's Makin' Music, and hopefully there will be future episodes of the streaming music show on her Facebook page HERE. It won't be long, now, before all the clubs around the country are open for business, once more, and, one expects, wise enough to book Karen Mason into venues in cities everywhere. In the meantime, welcome back to live performing Karen! Everyone missed you. Now, sing out, Louise!

Visit the Karen Mason website HERE