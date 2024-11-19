KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar & More to Star in WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER at Birdland

The performance will take place on Monday, December 16 at 7:00 PM.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the special evening “We Love the Winter Weather: Songs of the Season” – starring KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Stacy Sullivan, and Todd Murray –
on Monday, December 16 at 7:00 PM.
The four award-winning New York favorites take the stage with music director and jazz virtuoso Jon Weber to present an eclectic and entertaining holiday cabaret including songwriters Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne, Carol Hall, Danny Apolinar, and Mel Torme. The seasonal spotlight shines musically on traditional favorite as well as on Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee and a “short attention span theater” retelling of the film classic White Christmas, with the quartet donning the roles of Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera Ellen, and Danny Kaye. This show will send you out believing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” There is a $30-40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
KT Sullivan was Lorelei Lee in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and most recently appeared at The Irish Rep in Love Noël, with Steve Ross. She is an internationally acclaimed cabaret artist, currently in residence at The Algonquin Hotel, and also is the Artistic Director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation. Together with Jeff Harnar, she appeared at 54 Below and on PBS in “Live from NJPAC: A Steven Sondheim Songbook” and “Remember: Songs of the Holidays.”
Jeff Harnar is a concert and recording artist whose most recent albums, Sammy Cahn The Second Time Around (2024), A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman (2023) and I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (2022) are on the PS Classics label. Jeff has appeared at Carnegie Hall in both the Cole Porter and Noël Coward Centennials. He is the winner of multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Awards and The Noël Coward Foundation Cabaret Award.
Stacy Sullivan is an award-winning recording artist, film, television, and stage actress. Her critically acclaimed one-woman shows have played venues from The Crazy Coqs in London to The Café Carlyle in New York. Her seven albums, including the latest, Tornado Alley (LML Music), can be heard wherever music is streamed.
Todd Murray toured in the Broadway musical The Secret Garden and is best known for his acclaimed album and show Croon, that has played sold-out houses nationwide, in London, and in New York at The Triad and Birdland. His self-penned Christmas songs “I’m Gettin’ Into the Swing of Christmas” and “Let’s Hear It for Santa Claus” are heard worldwide every holiday and recently included in a Dolly Parton movie on the Hallmark Channel.
Jon Weber has recorded and toured all over the world, winning numerous honors. Jon hosts NPR’s Piano Jazz with Jon Weber. His newest critically acclaimed release Simple Complex rose to #1 on the charts.
Videos