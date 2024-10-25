KISS ME WHILE WE HAVE THE CHANCE Comes to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Veteran of Broadway, music director and pianist, Steve Marzullo, Tony Award-winning producer Michael Lamon, and The Green Room 42 will present, for the FIRST TIME IN A DECADE, a concert of ALL Steve Marzullo's music! The performance is at 7pm on Monday, October 28, 2024.

You will laugh, cry, and feel nostalgic hearing Marzullo's sweet (and cheeky) compositions. Directed by Joe Langworth and featuring some of Broadway's Best: Sherz Aletaha (Merrily), Julia Lamon, Chauncey Packer (Metropolitan Opera), George Psomas. Cello by Melissa Westgate (Hell's Kitchen).

Don't miss this set list including some musical premieres!

