Justin Elizabeth Sayre to Debut 6 WOMEN: A MONOLOGUE WITH MUSIC At Joe's Pub This Month

Playwright and performer Justin Elizabeth Sayre will debut their newest solo work, 6 Women: A Monologue with Music at Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre on Sunday, July 17th at 9:30 pm. Taking its name from the Nina Simone Song, "Four Women," the monologue traces the lives of six of the most beloved jazz stylists, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Carmen McRae, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone, along with Sayre's own life becoming a devoted and lifelong fan during their adolescence. The show will feature original recordings of the famous singers, as well as stories and insights that ultimately touch on how art can inform and make us into the people we become.

"I think we can never underestimate how impactful music can be in our lives." says Sayre, "These women in many ways formed my thoughts about love, joy, intimacy, sorrow. I turned to them in times of pain and great joy. They've become an integral part of the fabric of my life." The show, as Sayre describes, is a journey through the development of a voice, informed by each of these unique and fascinating artists. "We all have moments of our lives that are connected with a special song, something that was playing on the radio, the song playing when we had our first kiss or our first heartbreak. For me, now and then, the body of work left behind by these six remarkable singers still encompasses how I live in the world."

Though Sayre will not sing in the performance, the evening will be a celebration of music. "I thought long and hard about singing myself, but it seemed disingenuous to the moment. I'm here to talk about my relationship to this music, as interpreted by these women. I want to celebrate them and share my joy in the glorious work they set forth." The show will run 85 minutes and will be live-streamed on YouTube via the Joe's Pub Homepage.

SIX WOMEN will take place at JOE'S PUB on Sunday, July 17 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $25. Joe's Pub has a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person.