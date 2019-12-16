There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

Tammy Faye Starlight - Tammy Faye Starlight Celebrates 40 Years of Marianne Faithful's Broken English - Pangea 38%

Salty Brine - Big Mouth Strikes Again - Pangea, Joe's Pub 27%

Jack Bartholet - Lady With a Song - Pangea 20%

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Le Scandal Cabaret - Le Scandal Cabaret - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 49%

Members Only - Members Only Boylesque - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 27%

Ferdinand Boylesque Bullfight - Ferdinand Boylesque Bullfight - Theater XIV 24%

Best Commercial Recording

Ann Hampton Callaway - Jazz Goes to the Movies - Feinstein's/54 Below 33%

The Jonathan Larson Project - The Jonathan Larson Project - Feinstein's/54 Below 23%

Melissa Errico - Sondheim Sublime - Feinstein's/54 Below 17%

Best Debut Show

Mark William - Come Croon With Me - The Green Room 42 17%

The Drinkwater Brothers - The Drinkwater Brothers - Birdland, Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42 17%

Jennifer Barnhart - It's About Time - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 17%

Best Director

Will Nunziata - Peggy Lee In Her Own Words - The Green Room 42 16%

Alan Muraoka - Jennifer Barnhart: It's About Time - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 15%

Robbie Rozelle - Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim, Kate Baldwin: How Did You Get This Number, Nathan Salstone: Selling Myself Short, The Bowery Boys: Halloween Spooktacular, - Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub 13%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Paulina, Princess of Power - Lucky Cheng's - Stage 48 23%

Jinkx Monsoon - The Ginger Snapped - Joe's Pub 18%

BenDeLaCreme - Ready to Be Committed - The Lauire Beechman Theatre 17%

Best Duo Show

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - Sullivan and Harnar Sing Strouse and Harnick - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 21%

Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater 21%

Celia Berk with pianist Sean Gough - Comes Love - National Arts Club, Beach Cafe, Birdland Theater, Jazz at Kitano 19%

Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret

Marti Gould Cummings - Stage Fright - Therapy Bar 17%

Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland 16%

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 16%

Best Independent Recording

Wendy Scherl - You'll See - Laurie Beechman 26%

The Green Room 42 - An Evening With... Vol 1 - The Green Room 42 26%

Travis Moser - Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt - The Green Room 42 24%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Spencer Day 24%

LaTanya Hall 23%

Gabrielle Stravelli 22%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret Show

The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 27%

Michael Kirk Lane - Just Because - Don't Tell Mama 17%

Robbie Rozelle - Songs From Inside My Locker - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Jim Caruso, Linda Lavin, Countess LuAnn de Lessepps 17%

Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 15%

Clint Edwards - Mark William: Come Croon With Me - The Green Room 42 6%

Best Non-Musical Cabaret Performance

Leslie Jordan - Exposed - The Green Room 42 65%

The Bowery Boys - Halloween Spooktacular - Joe's Pub 35%

Best Revue/Group Show

Well Strung - A Well Strung Chrstmas - Feinstein's/54 Below 20%

The Boy Band Project - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 18%

Joe Iconis - Joe Iconis and Family - Feinstein's/54 Below 11%

Best Show

The Green Room 42 - Titanique - The Green Room 42 28%

Sidney Myer - Sidney Myer Live - Pangea 18%

Robin Westle - In the Summer of '69 - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Best Show, Celebrity

Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - Feinstein's/54 Below 28%

Cady Huffman - Peggy Lee in Her Own Words - The Green Room 42 11%

Charles Busch - Native New Yorker - Feinstein's/54 Below 8%

Best Special Event (Multiple)

Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater 17%

Feinstein's/54 Below - Marin Mazzie's Sunflower Power Hour - Feinstein's/54 Below 13%

Jay Armstrong Johnson & co. - I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters - Le poisson rouge 12%

Best Special Event (Solo)

54 Below - Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing - Feinstein's/54 Below 31%

Marti Gould Cummings - Marti & the Cummers - The Mirror Room at Lincoln Center 30%

Matt Doyle - Make the Season Bright - Feinstein's/54 Below 17%

Best Tribute Show

The Jonathan Larson Project - The Jonathan Larson Project - Feinstein's/54 Below 24%

Cissy Walken - Amy Winehouse: Back To Life - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 19%

Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Celebrate Nat King Cole - Birdland Theater 17%

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 12%

Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland 10%

Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below 10%

Best Vocalist

Christine de Frece 17%

Wendy Scherl 16%

Jack Scott 11%

