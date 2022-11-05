Julie Benko, Leslie Uggams, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

BOTH SIDES NOW: HANNAH REIMANN SINGS JONI MITCHELL FOR JONI'S 79TH BIRTHDAY - NOVEMBER 7 AT 7:00 PM

Joni Mitchell will not appear at this performance.

Hannah Reimann (vocals, piano & dulcimer) and guitarist Michele Temple are celebrating Joni Mitchell's 79th birthday at 54 Below! In addition, it's also their 10-year anniversary of performing dozens of Joni's songs, which they're honoring in an evening presenting many of her best-loved ballads, pop hits, and favorites that defy genre from her first seven albums, Song to a Seagull, Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the Roses, Court and Spark, and The Hissing of Summer Lawns, plus some surprises.

Lauded as one of the first and greatest singer-songwriters since the 1960s, with recent awards from the Kennedy Center, US and Canadian Rock'n'Roll Hall of fame and for her album, Blue, hailed by Rolling Stone as #3 on the list of the greatest 500 records of all time, Mitchell is one of music's most influential artists. Audiences can expect to hear a wide array of Joni's greatest hits from her 40+ year career, including "Big Yellow Taxi," "A Case of You," "River," "Both Sides Now," "Cactus Tree," "Help Me," and many more. Reimann taught herself to play dulcimer for this show and includes renowned jazz, pop, and Broadway players in her band for truly authentic renditions, performed in the keys and arrangements that Joni played. This is one concert no Broadway or folk/pop music lover should miss!

Featuring Hannah Reimann, Michele Temple, Micah Burgess, Scott Chasolen, Aaron Johnston, and Mike Viseglia.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULIE BENKO & JASON YEAGER: HAND IN HAND - NOVEMBER 7 AT 9:30 PM

Funny Girl's Julie Benko joins forces with jazz pianist (and her husband) Jason Yeager for an unforgettable evening performing selections from their new duo album, Hand in Hand. The record, released August 2022 on Club44 Records, features the pair's unique and intimate arrangements of songs from Broadway musicals, the Great American Songbook, and Yeager's original compositions. Joined by Danny Weller on bass, Jay Sawyer on percussion, and Patrick Laslie on woodwinds, the talented twosome will put their singular spin on favorites by such legendary composers as Jule Styne, Richard Rodgers, Anaïs Mitchell, Janis Joplin, and many others. Don't miss this cozy and delightful evening celebrating two of New York City's most enchanting rising stars.

Featuring Julie Benko on vocals, Jason Yeager on piano/keyboard, Patrick Laslie on woodwinds, Danny Weller on bass, and Jay Sawyer on drums.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



NEW MUSICAL: PRESENT PERFECT! BY JAIME LOZANO & NANCY CHESER, FEAT. MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ & MORE - NOVEMBER 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a stirring evening featuring the songs of the show Present Perfect! In an unforgettable celebration of the immigrant journey and one of the most personal of Jaime Lozano's musicals, travel this hopeful journey to find home. With the buoyant "Dreamers Like Me," the nostalgic "Mi Perú," or the yearning of "Subway Stops Away," you will resonate with the infectious vitality of these searchers coming from as far as Japan or as close as an ultra-Orthodox community in Borough Park. Join the all-star cast, including Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Florencia Cuenca (Never-Ending Line), and more for an unforgettable evening! Music and Spanish lyrics by Jaime Lozano, with book and lyrics by Nancy Cheser. Directed by Rebecca Aparicio.

Featuring Florencia Cuenca, Rodd Cyrus, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Musa Hitomi, Maya Jacobson, Mauricio Martínez, Nyseli Vega, and more stars to be announced!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHELLEY REGNER - NOVEMBER 8 AT 9:30 PM

Shelley Regner was "literally here the whole time" in Universal's Pitch Perfect franchise as Barden Bella, Ashley, and the original Mezzo of "Disney DCappella," performing at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Now, Shelley is stepping out of the a cappella groups and into the solo spotlight, making her New York solo concert debut at

54 Below. Expect to laugh and be inspired by her personal stories, "pitch perfect" triumphs, and aca-awkward trials of her life and career so far, as she sings what she considers the "soundtrack of her life." Selections include pop and rock songs of the '80s, '90s, and '00s, and contemporary twists on traditional musical theater songs led and arranged by music director, Elmo Zapp (54 Gets Warped, & Against the Wall: The Songs of Zach Spound).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW - NOVEMBER 9 AT 7:00 PM

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Flash-forward to March 2022, when Liz debuted her show To Steve With Love, where she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Now, she returns to 54 Below with it, celebrating her new live album of the critically acclaimed concert. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raves, "it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that can not be missed."

Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase the new CD, two days before the official release date!

To Steve With Love features musical direction and piano by Alex Rybeck, direction by Dan Foster, and features Ritt Henn on bass and Ron Tierno on drums. With special guest Nicholas Callaway Foster.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SHOW ME ETERNITY BY SAM CAPS & ANNIE DILLON - NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:30 PM

Which love stories are allowed to be told? Show Me Eternity, a new musical about everlasting love and the erasure of queer identity tells a story hidden for over a century: the romance between Emily Dickinson and Sue Gilbert.

Show Me Eternity features music and lyrics by Sam Caps and book and lyrics by Annie Dillon. Dillon and Caps are an emerging writing duo with a passion for telling queer stories through the lens of history. Join us for an evening of bewitching poetry, ethereal folk/pop music, and an unforgettable story.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano (Fun Home at Plaza Community Chapel featuring Jenn Colella, Glass Town).

Featuring Mia Angelique, Katrien Van Riel, Tyler Dobies, Ray Elizabeth Wilson, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Rachael Chau, Aliza Ciara, Chokwe, and Milo Longenecker.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LESLIE UGGAMS: SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW, SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING BLUE - NOVEMBER 10-12 AT 7:00 PM

Stage and screen legend Leslie Uggams returns to 54 Below with an all new show drawing from Broadway and beyond. Featuring musical theater showstoppers, American Songbook classics, jazz standards, and current pop hits, this timeless romp through an exciting song catalog will have audiences cheering, "Hallelujah, Baby!"

Ms. Uggams is a celebrated Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer whose seven-decade career has brought her from Harlem (The Apollo Theater) to Broadway (Hallelujah, Baby!), the big screen (Deadpool, Skyjacked) to television ("Empire," "The Leslie Uggams Show"). Perhaps best known for her stirring portrayal of Kizzy in the landmark TV mini-series Alex Haley's "Roots" (Critics Choice Award, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), Leslie has performed to critical and popular acclaim ever since her first professional appearances at the age of nine at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City.

$85-$105 cover charge ($95-$117 with fees). $140-$160 premium seating ($155.50-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GOLDEN PROJECT: GOLDEN AGE SONGS REINVENTED - NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30 PM

It's time to "sing happy!" Join us at 54 Below for The Golden Project: an evening of familiar tunes reinvented. Rising musical theatre artists explore the question of which musicals written and performed during Broadway's "golden age" (1943-1967) should be dusted off the shelf, and have some new life breathed into them. Featuring medleys and mashups, new takes on classic songs, and favorites from Oklahoma!, Cinderella, She Loves Me, and more, The Golden Project celebrates what the future of golden age could be!

Featuring Ernest Allen, Alyssa Cassese, Bella DePaola, Emma Diner, Patrick Falk, George Franklin, Gabriela Hernandez, Chaeyeon Kim, Riki Klaskin, Jonah Lione, Isabella Lopez, Camila Rivera, Hailey Schwartz, Sabrina Shah, Talib Thompson, Sam Woo, Alexandra VanZwieten, Jenna Young, and Arielle Zaytsev.

The Golden Project is directed and produced by Doug Gallo, co-produced by Nicolette O'Keefe and Leah Vicencio, and music directed by Jake Goodman.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS, FEAT. MICHAEL KUSHNER, FERGIE L. PHILIPPE, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars! French Woods just celebrated its 51st summer, and the camp is going stronger than ever!

Join some of French Woods's prominent alumni in a night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Featuring Nya, Andrew Adams, David Nick Alea, Drew Arisco, Ari Axelrod, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Alex Boruff, Tiger Brown, Sasha Cohen, Lizzy Cenicola, Zach Degen, Danny Feldman, Jacob Fisch, Josh Freilich, Lisa Graye, Max Guttman, Stephanie Krasner, Michael Kushner, Rebecca Kuznick, Lexi Lyric, Fergie L. Philippe, Lana Schwartz, Cat Smith, Becca Supcoff, Becca Suskauer, Lily-Ella Ventura, and Abdiel Vivancos.

54 Celebrates French Woods is hosted by Michael Kushner, music directed by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

Music direction by Adrian Ries.

Featuring Lily Arriaga, Molly Bremer, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Brian Charles Rooney, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK WRITERS SHOWCASE - NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30 PM

Welcome to the next installment of the "Make Them Hear You" series here at 54 Below! We're continuing our journey highlighting and giving space to Black creatives by showcasing up and coming Black writers in the city. They'll be sharing their writing journey with us, premiering new pieces, and revisiting older works. Produced by Pier Lamia Porter, join us as we bring you some of the fiercest emerging Black voices, while also featuring an all-POC band.

Featuring Elizabeth Addison, Amara Brady, Xander Browne, RJ Christian, Tianna Davis, Taylor Fagins, Olivia Griffin, Ashley Hazzard, Khiyon Hursey, Brandon Jackson, Robert and Haley Poole, and Tommie Wofford.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE



NEW MUSICAL: PRESENT PERFECT! BY JAIME LOZANO & NANCY CHESER, FEAT. MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ & MORE November 8 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS November 11 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $15

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.