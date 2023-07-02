Jorden Amir to Present WHAT IF? PART 3 at Chelsea Table and Stage This Month

What if Regina George sang "Popular" from Wicked? What if the song "Audition" from the movie La La Land was given to Cosette? Join us for an exciting evening of 'What Ifs?' as we give your favorite musical theater songs to characters that normally have no relation to them. Come see familiar and new faces sing unexpected combinations from the most beloved musicals in our third installment of this series, while you ponder the question, What If?...

Chelsea Table + Stage will present What If? Musical Theatre Characters Switch Songs for a Night on July 9th, 2023. After two clever editions in November and December of 2022, What If? is thrilled to return to NYC with a collection of new mashups; being sung by both Broadway and up-and-coming stars.

Featuring: Catalina Almeida (Fantine), Jack Austin (Leo Frank), Noah Andrew Chartrand (Sky Masterson), Helora Danna (Sarah Brown), Matthew Fecko (Seymour Krelborne), Sarah Isola (Regina George), Amelie Jacobs (Cosette), Gryphyn Karimloo (Christian, Aaron Samuels), Cameron Park-Miller (Mia Dolan, Cady Heron), Giulia Nicole (Lucille Frank, Belle), Moana Poyer (Audrey Fulquard), Lilliannie Arie Urgent (Elphaba), and Brielle Diaz Withers (Ariel, Katherine Plumber).

Produced and music directed by Jorden Amir. Band includes: Tyler Doucette (Guitar), Tony Gnerre (Bass), and Ethan Gueldenzopf (Drums).

What If? Part 3 plays Chelsea Table + Stage (Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New york NY 10001) on Sunday, July 9th at 7:00pm. There is a $22-$52 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available.

Tickets and information are available at https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/9oDUDmZxbPOUs07DL1Li/1688943600000.

MORE ABOUT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

"Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage"