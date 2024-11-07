News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

John Philip's OCEANS OF LOVE AND LIFE Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Performances run November 17 - December 21.

By: Nov. 07, 2024
MAC nominated vocalist John Philip will return to Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street) for a three-night engagement of “Oceans of Love and Life - A Fall Reprise” on November 17 @1pm, December 16 @ 7pm & December 21 @3pm. The program will once again be directed by Marilyn Maye with David Pearl as Music Director.

“Oceans of Love and Life" celebrates all that is melodic, all that is reflective - all that is hopeful,” shares Mr. Philip. “It is a ‘restless world' we live in, and music goes to our hearts in this time - as in all.”

John Philip: Oceans of Love and Life – A Fall Reprise will play Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street) on Sunday, November 17 at 1:00pm, Monday, December 16 at 7:00pm, and Saturday, December 21 at 3:00pm. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum – cash only. Reservations and additional information are available here or by calling (212) 757-0788.

John Philip has had many of the jobs New York City could offer anyone in the arts – from several stints as a waiter, advertising, non-profit work – and then finally law. The last was a surprise – rather than making him a lawyer full time, it allowed him to develop his own practice and return to performing – where his work has ranged from daytime television to a principal role in the Merchant-Ivory film The Bostonians, and many Off-Off Broadway productions. Most recently he appeared in the George R Carr work ‘Poem'. It is New York City – it's acting teachers, workshops, and fellow performers, that taught him what he has learned about the art of performance. And no coach/performer has inspired and taught him more than Marilyn Maye. AEA SAG AFTRA.




