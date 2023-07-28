John Minnock Continues Annual Tradition at 54 Below Next Month

Renowned jazz vocalist and award-winner John Minnock announces an electrifying show at the esteemed 54 Below featuring musical compatriot, NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman on August 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM. Now an annual tradition, Minnock's show at the legendary New York nightclub promises to be a captivating showcase of top level musical artistry complimented by Minnock's signature, entertaining commentary.

Tickets range in price from $35-$65, and can be reserved here.

As a classically trained musician, John Minnock seamlessly blends his foundational training with the free-flowing expression of jazz, producing an unparalleled experience for attendees. His performances and albums consistently draw inspiration from and faithfully honor his identity as a gay man and his deep connection with the LGBTQ+ community. With a diverse repertoire that embraces timeless classics from luminaries like B.B. King, Ruth Brown, and Bill Withers, John Minnock is a true musical virtuoso.

Minnock's August performance at 54 Below will include an exciting selection of songs spanning the career of the music industry legend and EGOT nominee, David Shire. The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of jazz interpretations, showcasing his unique perspective combined with Shire's timeless compositions. This will be a soulful show that encompasses a diverse range of gems, from jazz-infused interpretations of David Shire's earlier work, including iconic pieces associated with the legendary Barbra Streisand, and his collaborations with long-time writing partner Richard Maltby, Jr. Additionally, the album will feature new, original songs by Shire. Many of these compositions will appear on Minnock's forthcoming album, which will be released next year. Shire's unmistakable influence has left an indelible mark on the acclaimed vocalist's discography.

Now, with his forthcoming album, John Minnock continues to pay homage to the musical legacy of Shire, further solidifying their creative bond. "After many months working with Mr. Shire (a wonderful experience on its own) we're thrilled to present a number of songs from the upcoming album." Minnock expressed in a statement.

Minnock will be accompanied by his usual outfit, which includes master saxophonist Liebman, bassist Mark Lewandowski, drummer Pablo Eluchans and pianist Sean Mason.

John Minnock will perform at 54 Below (254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:30PM. Tickets and more information are available here.