John Minnock Continues Annual Tradition at 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on August 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MOIPEI Is Great Great Great In SING SING SING at 54 Below Photo 1 Moipei? More Please.
Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 2 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 3 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 4 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery

John Minnock Continues Annual Tradition at 54 Below Next Month

John Minnock Continues Annual Tradition at 54 Below Next Month

Renowned jazz vocalist and award-winner John Minnock announces an electrifying show at the esteemed 54 Below featuring musical compatriot, NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman on August 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM. Now an annual tradition, Minnock's show at the legendary New York nightclub promises to be a captivating showcase of top level musical artistry complimented by Minnock's signature, entertaining commentary.

Tickets range in price from $35-$65, and can be reserved here.

As a classically trained musician, John Minnock seamlessly blends his foundational training with the free-flowing expression of jazz, producing an unparalleled experience for attendees. His performances and albums consistently draw inspiration from and faithfully honor his identity as a gay man and his deep connection with the LGBTQ+ community. With a diverse repertoire that embraces timeless classics from luminaries like B.B. King, Ruth Brown, and Bill Withers, John Minnock is a true musical virtuoso.

Minnock's August performance at 54 Below will include an exciting selection of songs spanning the career of the music industry legend and EGOT nominee, David Shire. The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of jazz interpretations, showcasing his unique perspective combined with Shire's timeless compositions. This will be a soulful show that encompasses a diverse range of gems, from jazz-infused interpretations of David Shire's earlier work, including iconic pieces associated with the legendary Barbra Streisand, and his collaborations with long-time writing partner Richard Maltby, Jr. Additionally, the album will feature new, original songs by Shire. Many of these compositions will appear on Minnock's forthcoming album, which will be released next year. Shire's unmistakable influence has left an indelible mark on the acclaimed vocalist's discography.

Now, with his forthcoming album, John Minnock continues to pay homage to the musical legacy of Shire, further solidifying their creative bond. "After many months working with Mr. Shire (a wonderful experience on its own) we're thrilled to present a number of songs from the upcoming album." Minnock expressed in a statement.

Minnock will be accompanied by his usual outfit, which includes master saxophonist Liebman, bassist Mark Lewandowski, drummer Pablo Eluchans and pianist Sean Mason.

John Minnock will perform at 54 Below (254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:30PM. Tickets and more information are available here.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Sarah Bareilles Continues Initiative To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL Photo
Sarah Bareilles Continues Initiative To PRESERVE ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL

It is Rockwood Music Hall's time to given an outstretched hand of support.  Let us all do our part.

2
Joes Pub Will Host 25th Birthday Bash at Astor Plaza and Fall 2023 Programming Revealed Photo
Joe's Pub Will Host 25th Birthday Bash at Astor Plaza and Fall 2023 Programming Revealed

Live performance venue Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater turns 25 this fall, and will celebrate through its epic programming with an emphasis on “Presenting New York.” Artists from across genres, across the five boroughs, and the world will take the stage throughout the 2023-2024 season.

3
Photos: Steven Maglio Brings Not Just Sinatra to The Cutting Room Photo
Photos: Steven Maglio Brings 'Not Just Sinatra' to The Cutting Room

The one emotion you cannot fake is joy, and that emotion was very evident in the Cutting Room’s audience reaction last night as Steve Maglio crooned the Great American (Sinatra) Songbook.  

4
Photos: Inside TIKTOK TAKES BROADWAY At 54 Below Photo
Photos: Inside TIKTOK TAKES BROADWAY At 54 Below

Viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada’s Got Talent) presented their ensemble of viral composers and performers and celebrated all things TikTok at 54 Below on July 25 at 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
PARADE

Recommended For You