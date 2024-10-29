Joanne Halev Comes To Birdland Theater In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joanne Halev will return to Birdland Theater in Sailing on November 19, 8:30 (doors 7:30).

Join Joanne as she shares songs and stories that illuminate life's little miracles as she looks back, looks forward, and goes Sailing On.

Expect tales of first loves, rites of passage, whooping cough and waterbeds, fate, friendship, and one fabulous farm boy. You'll travel from the rocky coast of Maine to The Dairy State, from Manhattan's Lower East Side to Waldorf Astoria's Peacock Alley, to Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, and even to Brooklyn – long before it became a haven for hipsters!

Joanne will weave her stories through the lens of music and lyrics by Lerner & Loewe, Carol Hall, Rodgers & Hart, Amanda McBroom, Francesca Blumenthal, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Dillie Keane and more.

Joining Joanne on stage will be her Musical Director Alex Rybeck and Ray Kilday on bass. Direction is by Sara Louise Lazarus.

Joanne received the prestigious Bistro Award for Outstanding Debut in 2020 with her much-lauded show Like a Perfumed Woman, which premiered at Birdland Theater in 2019.

