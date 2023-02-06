Jennifer Simard to Return to 54 Below With CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? in March & April

54 BELOW has announced that Jennifer Simard is returning with encore performances of her sold-out show, Can I Get Your Number? on March 31 and April 1 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit 54below.com/JenniferSimard.

The second banana never gets the song. Until tonight! This Two-Time Tony Award® Nominee has made a career as one of Broadway's go-to funny ladies. In this evening of Broadway songs, along with musical director Steve Marzullo, Simard takes the lead and sings some of her favorite show tunes.

Jennifer Simard is a two-time Tony Award®, four-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Drama League Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, who most recently played the role of Sarah in the Tony Award® winning Broadway revival of Company. She is also a co-host of the Broadway Podcast Network's "The Fabulous Invalid." Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George), Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony® nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men, and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," "Wish You Were Dead," and "Sisters." Television credits include: "GIRLS5EVA," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number? plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 31 and April 1 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees), with premium seats for $115 ($128 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/JenniferSimard. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

