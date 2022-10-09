Jazz Icon Ron Carter to Play Birdland Jazz Club All Month Long

NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter is celebrating the month of October at Birdland Jazz Club. Carter returns to the classic venue for his annual month-long residency, with ten shows weekly through October 29. On Thursday evenings, second sets (9:30 PM EST) will be live-streamed via Flymachine. More information on the streaming shows here.

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz, excelling at the cello and as a distinctive composer and bandleader. With more than 2,000 albums to his credit, Carter is the certified most recorded bass player in the history of recorded music. The recipient of a 1998 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship, Carter has performed and recorded with a staggering array of artists across multiple genres.

He began his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley and a five year stint with Miles Davis' famed mid-sixties "second great quintet". Carter also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene with, "an absolute commitment to musical sublimity [that] exudes refined elegance and sonic power." (Amazon.com)

Carter will grace the stage of Birdland Jazz Club starting on Tuesday, October 4 alongside his all-star quartet members Renee Rosnes (piano) Jimmy Greene (tenor sax) and Payton Crossley (drums) through Saturday, October 8 with two performances nightly. The next week, he will switch to an intimate trio setting with Donald Vega on piano and Russell Malone on guitar, followed by a week of the Ron Carter Big Band. Carter's final week of residency will be in duo format alongside Bill Charlap.

See below for Ron Carter's full Birdland schedule for October 2022, or visit Birdland's website for more information.



Ron Carter Birdland Schedule and Lineup:

October 4-8: Ron Carter Quartet with Renee Rosnes (piano) Jimmy Greene (tenor sax) and Payton Crossley (drums)

October 11-15: Ron Carter Trio with Donald Vega (piano) Russell Malone (guitar)

October 18-22: Ron Carter Big Band

October 25-29: Ron Carter Duo with Bill Charlap



Set Times:

Tuesday - Thursday: 7:00 and 9:30 PM

Friday - Saturday: 8:30 and 10:30 PM



Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 W 44th St #5402, New York, NY 10036.