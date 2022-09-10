Jackie Evancho, Krysta Rodriguez, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

FREE LIVESTREAM | A NIGHT IN WITH ABCD FEATURING Krysta Rodriguez - SEPTEMBER 12 AT 8:00 PM ET

Join us virtually as accomplished singer and actress Krysta Rodriguez performs a variety of songs and shares stories about her breast cancer experience exclusively for ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.

Krysta Rodriguez, breast cancer survivor and award-winning performer, is best known for her portrayal of Liza Minnelli in the Netflix series "Halston" and Ana Vargas in the NBC series "Smash," Krysta will be singing a variety of songs and sharing personal stories about her breast cancer experience. Exclusively for ABCD.

Register now for FREE to watch it broadcast live from the famous 54 Below in New York City!

Presented by: Lily Oncology | Forge PR | Grewal Family Foundation | Kesslers Diamonds | Luddy & Komisar Family | Plum Media

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Anyone, anywhere, any stage. ABCD's customized emotional support services are free to breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Learn more about ABCD's services at abcdbreastcancersupport.org

Donations will be accepted on the ticketing page.

Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE - SEPTEMBER 13 & 14 AT 7:00 PM

This performance on September 14 will also be livestreamed.

Award-winning, four-time Broadway veteran, Ann Talman returns to 54 Below with a special encore engagement!

Talman portrayed Elizabeth Taylor's daughter on Broadway in The Little Foxes, beginning their lifelong friendship that lasted for the rest of Taylor's life. The Shadow of Her Smile is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's amazing bond, filled with hilarious and touching stories that only Ann can tell, and woven with classic Broadway and Great American Songbook gems.

The show is directed by Bistro and MAC Award winner Lina Koutrakos with musical direction by multi-award-winning Alex Rybeck, a 54 Below favorite.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jackie Evancho SINGS Joni Mitchell - SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30 PM

A worldwide sensation when she was only ten years old, Jackie Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy, becoming a mature young adult who has released a string of platinum and gold albums, racking up millions of sales and accolades around the world. Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) named Jackie Evancho one of their "music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21." Now a veteran of the concert stage, Ms. Evancho performs to sold out audiences around the world. Jackie Evancho has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, National Symphony, Boston Pops.

In support of her new album honoring the timeless music of Joni Mitchell, Jackie Evancho will take her audience on a musical panegyric from Joni's earliest classics "Both Sides Now" to her iconic 1971 hits, "A Case of You" and "Blue" to her enduring all season standard, "River" Jackie Evancho brings superb lyrical interpretation to everything she sings, Joni Mitchell being no exception.

$65 cover charge. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE FLAME, AN LGBTQ ROMANTIC COMEDY MUSICAL IN CONCERT, FEAT. Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Join us at 54 Below for a joyous evening featuring the songs of The Flame from the Broadway Podcast Network! In an unforgettable celebration of the hit podcast musical, experience The Flame like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Lez Hang Out Productions. Join us as the cast of The Flame performs together live and in person! With songs like "Maybe Today," "Car Ride From Hell," "Hey Daddy," "You've Got Me," "Always That Girl," and "Keep It Lit," we'll never let the Flame go out!

The Flame, An LGBTQ Romantic Comedy Musical

Featuring Ellie Brigida as Jamie, Jenn Colella as Jo, Mackenzie Dade as Rachel/Female Swing, Leigh Holmes Foster as Heather, Tiffany Francès as Sam, Valerie Rose Lohman as Mel, JJ Niemann as Harold, and Jamari Johnson Williams as Narrator.

Story by Ellie Brigida and Leigh Holmes Foster.

Book by Caitlyn Clear.

Music and lyrics by Leigh Holmes Foster, with additional lyrics by Caitlyn Clear.

Directed by Caitlyn Clear and Valerie Rose Lohman.

Live produced by Meghan Gunther with Sasha Cohen as live show production assistant.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SEVENTH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA: A NEW CHAPTER - SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Come join us as The Harvard-Yale Cantata takes on a new path! Most years, the Cantata, like the Regatta, is a competition. We've pitted Harvard songs and performers against Yale songs and performers. Yale leads the series, 5 to 1, but some of those victories have happened with razor-thin margins, owing to the high quality of everyone's work. This year, the victorious Yale team, headed by music director and team captain Farrah Rothman, will oversee a departure from the competitive format. This just feels like a time we should all be working together.

Farrah (Yale '20) and producer Tom Toce (Yale '78) are planning a program featuring alumni performers and songs from Yale, Harvard, and lots of other Ivy and non-Ivy League colleges. Keep your eye on this space for updated information about all the special songs and performers we add to the mix.

The Harvard and Yale songwriters will include perennial Cantata favorite John Forster ("Entering Marion"), Matt Corriel (Moss Hart Award winner for Intervention), and Tom Toce (MAC Award winner for "Shalom, Santa"). Past judges (and Princeton alums) Bob Stillman (Tony Award® nominations as a performer for Dirty Blonde and as a songwriter for Urban Cowboy) and Cheryl Davis (winner of a Writers' Guild Award and a Kleban Award) will also contribute songs. Joining us as songwriters and/or performers will also be Serena Feniger (Yale), Chloe E. W. Levine (Harvard), Julia Riew (Harvard), Natalie Brown (Yale), Jason Kisare (Yale), and Ian Chan (Harvard).

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

EISA GALINDEZ: EVERYTHING I KNOW - SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Multi-hyphenate artist Elisa Galindez (Queen Anne: A New Musical) returns to 54 Below for her New York City solo concert debut, Everything I Know!

After years of performing regionally and throughout New York City and a pandemic that shook the world, this bright and promising artist steps back into the spotlight. Everything I Know is a love letter to the ancestors that came before her and an honoring of the village who helped guide her back to purpose with selections from Sondheim, Webber, Streisand, and beyond. Joined by Director Jillian Carucci, Music Director Drew Wutke, and an exquisite, kickass NYC band, Elisa Galindez is sure to take you on a journey through joy, laughter, and her thrilling, unique story.

Featuring Angel Lozada, Grace McCarney, Erika Xiomara Reyes, and Kaila Wooten.

Joined by Dave D'aranjo on bass, Amy Griffiths, on sax/clarinet/flute, Arei Sekiguchi on drums, and Hajime Yoshida on guitar.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marieann Meringolo: SHADES OF LOVE - SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30 PM

"Marieann Meringolo a singer who bears some physical and vocal resemblance to Barbra Streisand...delivers songs about love lost and strength found...Sung in Grand Style." - The New York Times

Join award-winning songstress Marieann Meringolo in the New York premiere of her brand new show Shades of Love as she takes you on a journey through the ebbs and flows and highs and lows of life and love. Presenting fresh interpretations of songs written by Joni Mitchell, Janis Ian, Billy Joel, Marsha Malamet, Neil Sedaka, Christina Perri and more!

An evening not to be missed!

Marieann received two standing ovations at the Provincetown performance of Shades of Love this past fall.

Music direction by Doyle Newmyer.

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA.

$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN SING BROADWAY'S LEADING MEN SONGS, FEAT. Haley Swindal, Jana Robbins, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:00 PM

54 Below is proud to present an exciting reimagining of Broadway's great hits, when today's female stars hit the soaring notes once reserved only for the great tenors and baritones of the past. How thrilling to hear these songs performed as written, but with an entirely different sound! This brand-new show, created for 54 Below by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, will feature a cast brimming with talented women from Broadway, opera, and nightclubs who will dazzle and delight.

You won't want to miss the historic moment when a massive genre of songs suddenly, and finally, opens up for the female voice!

Mr. Siegel has created nearly 500 major concert events, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein, but he is perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's legendary series, Broadway by the Year, which is currently celebrating its 21st season. Always an innovator, Mr. Siegel pioneered the use of both dance and unplugged performances in one-night only concerts. And he is breaking new ground once again with the creation of Women Sing Broadway's Leading Men Songs! Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Rose Chamblee, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Kylie Heyman, Jillian Louis, Kelli Rabke, Sophie Rapeijko, Julie Reyburn, Jana Robbins, Kelsey Smith, and Haley Swindal

$50 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. Ben Jones, Jillian Louis, & MORE - SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Alex Getlin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Jillian Louis, Marques Stewart, and Benjamin T. Swanson.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverge minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. Danielle Ferland, Sarah Rice, & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON THIRTEEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party! Music direction by John Fischer.

Special Guests: Danielle Ferland, Eric Michael Gillet, Albert Guerzon, Sarah Rice, and Lucia Spina.

Starring: Jim Brochu, Evan Harrington, Rob Maitner, and Kelli Rabke.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRIS URQUIAGA & BROADWAY FRIENDS: LATIN MUSIC NIGHT, FEAT. CAROLINA RIAL & MORE! - SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Come enjoy a night of Latin music presented by urban Latin artist Chris Urquiaga (aka JChris) and an all-star cast from Broadway and TV! Latin music is embedded into NYC's culture, so it's only fitting that we pay homage by dedicating a night to the genre and all of its eclectic subgenres. You will hear selections from the Broadway repertoire, Latin pop standards and original urban Latin tunes penned by Chris and co-songwriters. For each of Chris' guest artists, Latin music & Latin identity means something different to them and they will express what it means to them through their performances.

Chris is known for a smooth voice and high energy Spanish-English performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin, Afro and Brazilian influences and exploring themes of gender fluidity and queer culture.

Ven a disfrutar de una noche de música latina presentada por el artista latino urbano Chris Urquiaga (también conocido como JChris) y un elenco estelar de Broadway y televisión! La música latina está incrustada en la cultura de la ciudad de Nueva York, por lo que es lógico que rindamos homenaje dedicando una noche al género y todos sus subgéneros eclécticos. Escuchará selecciones del repertorio de Broadway, estándares del pop latino y melodías latinas urbanas originales escritas por Chris y sus coautores. Para cada uno de los artistas invitados de Chris, la música latina y la identidad latina significan algo diferente para ellos y expresarán lo que significa para ellos a través de sus presentaciones musicales.

Chris es conocido por una voz suave y actuaciones en español e inglés de alta energía. Su música trasciende fronteras, infundiendo influencias latinas, afro y brasileñas y explorando temas de fluidez de género y cultura queer.

Featuring/Apareciendo Keren Abreu, Isa Antonetti, Carmen Ezcurra, Anna Paloma, and Carolina Rial.

Joined by/Acompañado por Jesús Anduz on trumpet, Mike Craig on drums, Nick Trautmann on bass, and Mike Verselli on piano.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE September 14 at 7:00 PM ET / Tickets $25

NEW MUSICAL! THE FLAME, AN LGBTQ ROMANTIC COMEDY MUSICAL IN CONCERT September 15 at 7:00 PM ET / Tickets $25

THE SEVENTH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA: A NEW CHAPTER September 15 at 9:45 PM ET / Tickets $15

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED FEAT. Danielle Ferland, Sarah Rice, & MORE! September 18 at 7:00 PM ET / Tickets $25

Elisa Galindez: EVERYTHING I KNOW September 19 at 7:00 PM ET / Tickets $25

CHRIS URQUIAGA & BROADWAY FRIENDS: LATIN MUSIC NIGHT, FEAT. CAROLINA RIAL & MORE! September 18 at 9:45 PM ET / Tickets $15

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Brosky