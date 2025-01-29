Jack Bartholet Returns to Pangea in CABARAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bistro Award-winning cabaret artist Jack Bartholet will return with a fiery, eclectic, and unapologetically queer evening of song that transforms fury into fabulosity. Bartholet blends sharp wit, emotional depth, and powerhouse vocals in a setlist spanning Jacques Brel, Noël Coward, Orville Peck, Mika, Kander & Ebb, and more.

Fresh off scene-stealing turns in Buyer & Cellar (Fire Island, directed by Travis Greisler) and Urinetown (as Bobby Strong, directed by Joe Barros), Bartholet continues to captivate audiences with his singular style. Bartholet's versatility has seen him grace iconic venues like Joe's Pub, where he appeared in Justin Elizabeth Sayer's Night of a Thousand Judys and A Murray Little Christmas with Murray Hill. Downtown, he has brought his flair to two runs of Nora Burns' The Village, Angela DiCarlo's Jo-Lynn Butterfly Bonanza, and a show-stopping, towel-clad performance in Amber Martin's electric Bette, Bathhouse, and Beyond.

Performances run February 21st and 22nd at 9:30 PM.

