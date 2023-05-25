JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration

54 BELOW will welcome back Joe Iconis as he brings his beloved friends and eclectic catalogue for another round of Joe Iconis & Family from June 12 – 17 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/JoeIconis.

Joe Iconis & Family are returning to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend your Summer in the Cellar with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo (6/12 only), Jeannette Bayardelle (6/14-6/16 only), Nick Blaemire (6/14-6/16 only), Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser (6/12 only), Badia Farha (6/12 only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Devon Meddock (6/12 & 6/14-16 only), Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Josh Plotner, Mikaela Rada, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (6/14-16 only), Brooke Shapiro (6/12 & 6/14-16 only), Brent Stranathan, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony® Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Joe Iconis & Family plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 12 – 17 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $50-$80 ($56.50-$89.50 with fees). Premiums are $100-$120 ($111.50-$135.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JoeIconis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.