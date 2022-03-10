JJ Niemann, Heather Makalani, Michelle Beth Herman & More To Celebrate Two Years Of CABARET ON THE COUCH at the Green Room 42

The party is on, and you're all invited! Join Cabaret on the Couch for an anniversary celebration, as they ring in two years of arts advocacy on March 18th at 7:00pm. As always, we'll be joined by an incredible lineup of rising star talent, and rising star guests both new and old, as we continue our mission to support arts organizations in New York City and beyond! Bring those party hats and get ready to celebrate. Cake not included!

Performers include JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Heather Makalani (Aladdin), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables nat'l tour), Ansi Rodriguez, Devin Bowles, Logan Applin, Emily Mae Hsiang, and Jason Bembry. Emily Jeanne Phillips (Cats nat'l tour) hosts, with Matt Graham as music director. In-person and livestream tickets start at just $19, and are available here. The performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Kerry Kissinger and Michael Smith.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, as a place to showcase diverse artists and spotlight New York arts organizations. Since then, the show has supported 18 organizations, and been home to over 160 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Aladdin, Les Miserables, Six, Company, Mrs. Doubtfire and more! In 2022, Cabaret on the Couch received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the 36th MAC Awards.

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Hannah Hall, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, Ian McQueen, and Raynner Garcia. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.

