Isaac Mizrahi Returns To CafÃ© Carlyle with Special Guests Ana Gasteyer, Patricia Marx & Roz Chast, And Justin Vivian Bond

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle for three special performances titled Isaac & on June 10, June 17, and June 24. Isaac's previous three residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. He'll be joined by his band of jazz musicians, led by Ben Waltzer, for an evening of eclectic tunes and charming storytelling. Each night a well-known friend will join him on stage for a few songs and banter. With a fresh stock of swag items to re-gift to audience members and a wealth of commentary on everything from prescription drugs to obsession with social media, audiences are sure to be delighted by this "founding father of Alt Cabaret," according to the New York Times.

June 10: Isaac & Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. She will soon be seen in Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country opposite her SNL friends and colleagues Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey. Wine Country will be released theatrically on May 8th and will be available to stream on Netflix on May 10th. Gasteyer is currently in the recording studio putting the finishing touches on her upcoming 2019 holiday album, Sugar and Booze, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, I'm Hip. On the small screen, Gasteyer recurs on the hit ABC series The Goldbergs, as well as the show's spinoff Schooled. Last year, Gasteyer starred in FOX's A Christmas Story Live! in which she belted out the Emmy-nominated song "In The Market For A Miracle." She also starred in Netflix's critically acclaimed comedy series, Lady Dynamite, as well as two seasons of David Jenkins' TBS comedy series, People of Earth. Other TV credits include Principle McGee in FOX's hit live broadcast of the iconic musical Grease, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suburgatory, The Good Wife, Chuck, Showtime's Reefer Madness, Frasier, Just Shoot Me, 3rd Rock from The Sun, NYPD Blue, Mad About You, Law & Order, Party of Five, Seinfeld (the "Soup N" episode), as well as guest hosting Live with Kelly, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Live with Regis and The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Her film credits include Dare, Mean Girls, The Women, What Women Want, Woman On Top, Dick, and What's The Worst That Could Happen?

June 17: Isaac & Patricia Marx & Roz Chast

Patricia Marx is a staff writer for The New Yorker and a former writer for Saturday Night Live and Rugrats. Her two novels (Him Her Him Again The End of Him and Starting From Happy) were Thurber Prize Finalists. She was the first woman on the Harvard Lampoon and a recipient of a 2015 Guggenheim Fellowship. Mainly she does errands and looks things up on Wikipedia. She can take a baked potato out of the oven with her bare hand.

Roz Chast was born in Brooklyn, New York. She attended the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating with a B.F.A. in painting in 1977. Her cartoons and covers have appeared continuously in The New Yorker since 1978. She has published several cartoon collections and has written and illustrated several children's books. Her graphic memoir chronicling her parents' final years, Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant,? won the National Book Critics Circle Award and the inaugural Kirkus Prize, and was short-listed for a National Book Award in 2014. Her most recent book, Going into Town, an illustrated guide to New York City, won the New York City Book Award in 2017. The editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, has called her "the magazine's only certifiable genius."

Roz and Patty are the only surviving members of the two person-band The NUKES formerly Ukelear Meltdown, formerly The Daily Pukuleles. They specialize in rewriting the lyrics of public domain songs to make them worse. In Patty and Roz's minds, their band is more famous than The Cowsills.

June 24: Isaac & Justin Vivian Bond

Mx Justin Vivian Bond is a trans-genre artist living in New York City. As a performer both on and Off-Broadway, Mx Bond has received numerous accolades winning an Obie (2001), a Bessie (2004), a Tony nomination (2007), the Ethyl Eichelberger Award (2007), The Peter Reed Foundation Grant, and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists Award. V authored the Lambda Literary Award-winning memoir TANGO: My Childhood, Backwards and in High Heels (The Feminist Press, 2011). Films include John Cameron Mitchell's Shortbus (2006), Sunset Stories (2012), Imaginary Heroes (2004), Fanci's Persuasion (1995), After Louie (2016). Television credits include Difficult People (2017), High Maintenance (2016) and The Get Down (2016). Solo exhibitions of JVB's watercolors, sculptural installations and live art have been presented by The New Museum as part of the exhibition titled Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon (NYC, 2017), Participant, Inc. (NYC, 2011, 2016), Art Market Provincetown (2014), and Vitrine (London, 2015). Albums include Kiki and Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear?, Kiki and Herb Will Die For You at Carnegie Hall, Dendrophile, and Silver Wells.

Performances will take place on Monday June 10, Monday June 17 and Monday June 24 at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $160. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as an actor, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed cabaret at esteemed venues such as Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom, Neptune Theatre and many others throughout the US.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

For more information, visit HelloIsaac.com.





