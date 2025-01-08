Interview: Songwriter Steve Dorff Makes His 54 Below Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Dorff is set to make his 54 Below debut on Sunday, January 19th at 7 pm, for one night only. The renowned songwriter, a 2018 inductee into The Songwriters Hall of Fame and a three-time Grammy nominee, has a remarkable career spanning five decades. Dorff has penned countless hits that have become the soundtrack of people's lives, sung by legendary artists across various genres.

This debut promises to be a memorable evening, celebrating the artistry of Steve Dorff and his extraordinary contributions to the world of music.

Steve Dorff’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable. He has collaborated with an impressive roster of artists including Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Anne Murray, and George Strait, among many others. His work encompasses an array of genres, showcasing his versatility and talent that has captivated audiences for generations.

During his performance at 54 Below, Dorff will sit at the piano and share the stories behind some of his most iconic songs. Audience members will experience a unique opportunity to hear firsthand the whimsical and entertaining tales that inspired his music. This intimate setting promises to provide a transformative journey through the musical memoirs of one of the industry's most successful songwriters.

Dorff's musical journey is marked by significant accolades, including six Emmy nominations, which further highlight his impact on the entertainment landscape. His ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners has earned him a place among the greats in music history. As he takes the stage on January 19th, attendees can expect an evening filled with nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt melodies.

We spoke to the songwriter about the upcoming show and what he’s been up to lately.

How do you feel about making your 54 Below debut?

I’m very excited to be back in my hometown of New York City and playing this incredible venue!

With such a long career and vast catalogue of songs under your belt, what was the process like of deciding which ones to include in this show?

I think people love to hear the “Hits” and the stories behind them. I’ll also do a few of my newer songs.

You mentioned sharing stories behind your songs. Can you give us a hint about one particularly interesting or surprising story you'll be sharing?

How Lionel Ritchie and Kenny Rogers had a tug of war over who would record “Through The years” comes to mind!

What have you been filling your time with lately?

Working on a new musical for the stage called Say Goodnight, as well as scoring a new Motion Picture for Summer ’25 release.

Do you have any other upcoming projects you're working on?

I’m writing songs for some upcoming record projects… Barbra Streisand, Trisha Yearwood and Brad Paisley, among others.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I’m always a fan of John’s Pizza when I’m in NYC!!!

Steve Dorff plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 19, 2025 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. For tickets to Steve Dorff’s special performance, visit https://54below.org/events/steve-dorff/ Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

