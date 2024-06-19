Interview: Jason Pallini's Panic! At The Disco Tribute Rocks The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop rock band Panic! At The Disco produced an enormous volume of hits over the course of their 19-year career (they officially disbanded last year). Producer/directors Jason Pallini, Luke Sullivan, and Alyssa Kirchner are celebrating the band’s iconic career with Panic! At The Green Room: A Night of Panic!’s Greatest Hits. This Panic! At The Disco tribute concert will be held at The Green Room 42 on June 28th at 7 pm.

The show will feature New York-based TikTok musicians Kenzie Elizabeth (@kenzieeofficial), Alexander Carlin (@AlexCarlinn), Brett Evans (@Kermitmafrog), and more singing your favorite songs through every Panic! era, from A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out to Pray for the Wicked, accompanied by a live band. This show will be “a moment you’ll never remember, and a night you’ll never forget”.

Read a conversation with Jason Pallini about the upcoming show.

Where did the inspiration to do this show come from?

The inspiration for Panic! At The Green Room comes from my friends and me. We had been bouncing around the idea of a cabaret show for about a year trying to decide on a theme that spoke to us, when one night my friend and fellow performer on the show Luke Sullivan texted me, “What if we do Panic! at the Disco?” to which I joked, “that’s a crazy band name AND I think it’s taken.” He clarified, “for our Green Room concert” and the rest is history.

What place does Panic! at the Disco have in your life?

Panic! at the Disco holds a very unique place in my life, as I’ve been listening to their music since high school, and it’s managed to mean so many different things through so many different points in time. I’ve had their songs blasting on playlists at house parties, I’ve listened to them during tough breakups, and I have listened to them in love. They have songs for just about every situation, which I think is why they’ve stayed so consistently popular in my life, and others’ lives for so long.

Do you have a favorite PATD song?

Panic! At The Disco has so many great songs but “Always” has always had a special place in my heart. It is such a hauntingly beautiful song with some very interesting lyrics when you really dive into them. Not to mention the amazingly tight harmonies.

How do you feel about the way Panic! at the Disco's music translates to acoustic music?

I feel that Panic! At The Disco’s music definitely lends itself well to an acoustic setting. While most of Panic’s original recordings are highly produced studio albums, the core of their music is beautiful melodies that get stuck in your head, and the lyrics- which makes it easy for their music to translate to an acoustic form.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

If I were to add anything, it would be that you’re certainly not going to want to miss this show. I know that’s a very cliche thing to say about a show you’re working on, but truly I am blown away by the incredible cast working on this show, and how tight our live band is as well. This show guarantees a great start to NYC’s pride weekend, and this is one that Panic! fans, and theatergoers alike can enjoy.

Tickets to Panic! At the Green Room are available on the Green Room 42's website.

Comments