Interview: Ekep Nkwelle & Robbie Lee Join BIG BAND HOLIDAYS at Jazz At Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual holiday family-friendly festivities are right around the corner. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) performs Big Band Holidays throughout the United States with a tour that began in Davis, Calif. on December 3rd, and concludes with a six-date homecoming engagement at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in Frederick P. Rose Hall on December 18 to 22. The show features music direction by JLCO trombonist and arranger Chris Crenshaw and guest vocalists Ekep Nkwelle and Robbie Lee.

The Rose Theater matinee performance on Sunday, December 22, will be a Relaxed Performance, open to all and designed for people with autism, sensory, and communication disorders or learning disabilities. The artistic integrity of the music remains unchanged; however, modifications to social and sensory environment may be made.

Additionally, Jazz at Lincoln Center will host a free children’s craft workshop for matinee ticketholders one hour before the 2 pm performances on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at Frederick P. Rose Hall.

We spoke with vocalists Ekep Nkwelle and Robbie Lee about the upcoming show and their plans for the holidays.

How does it feel to be embarking on this tour with the JLCO for Big Band Holidays?

EN: Touring with JLCO has been a dream come true. In 2022, I mentioned to my friend, Chris Lewis—who’s currently subbing Victor Goines’ chair with the orchestra—that I believed I could perform with them for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual Big Band Holidays concerts. Per usual, Chris encouraged me, saying this wasn’t just a dream but a goal, considering how tirelessly and diligently I work in my career. One year later, I received a call from Jason Olaine [Vice Present of Programming, Jazz at Lincoln Center] asking me to be featured in the 2024 edition of Big Band Holidays. I’m overjoyed that my faith and diligence have manifested into touring with one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Do you have a personal favorite holiday song on the setlist for this show?

EN: I’m a church girl, so my favorite holiday song will always have something to do with scripture. I love “Mary Had a Baby” because everyone in the band is always randomly singing it in soundcheck, the lobby, or at a restaurant. There’s a sung call-and-response section between me and the Orchestra where they feel less like the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and more like the Jazz at Lincoln Center Mass Choir!

RL: That's hard, I have a few! My personal favorite that the JLCO plays is “Up On The Housetop.” I really love Vincent Gardner's arrangement. My personal favorite that Ekep sings is “No Room At The Inn.” She has such a powerful voice, making the venues we play at feel like a sanctified space. Then on my setlist of songs, I've been really enjoying performing the Bob Dorough song “Blue X-Mas (To Whom It May Concern).” While I love Christmas and feel very fortunate to have grown up in a family that celebrates the holiday season, I’m mindful that it’s not the same for everyone. I think it’s important to offer a voice for those who may need to hear it, especially during this time of year.

How do you normally spend the winter holidays?

RL: For the holidays, I'm always back home and couldn't do it any other way. Christmas Eve is spent at my parent's house where we invite the majority of my dad's family and members of my mom's side. For me, moreso than the gifts, food is a big part of the holiday season. My dad's background is Chinese/Mexican by the way of the Philippines and most of the dishes that are brought reflect that. Mostly the Mexican side on Christmas Eve and Day and then the Chinese/Filipino side on New Year's Eve/Day. The Mexican dishes range from Menudo to Tamales and the Chinese/Filipino dishes range from Pancit to Chinese Spare Ribs and Bok Choy. This time of the year spent with my family is pretty sacred to me and in some cases is the only time that I see some of them. It's really beautiful to have so many different generations under one roof getting to hear what everybody's been up to and then getting to hear the tios/tias/nanas share childhood stories of what it was like for them growing up.

Who do you think should come see this show?

EN: Everyone should come to see this show. I’ve attended this series for two years as an audience member and can attest that, regardless of how you feel walking into Rose Hall, there is no limit to the joy you’ll feel after the performance!

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit Jazz.org/BBH

For live streaming information, visit jazzlive.com

Header photo by Gilberto Tadday for Jazz at Lincoln Center

Comments