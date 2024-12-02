Interview: Comedian Amos Gill Brings THE PURSUIT OF HAPPY(ISH) to SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In comedian Amos Gill’s The Pursuit of Happy(ish), “An Australian immigrant wrestles with the pursuit of happiness, in the divided states of America.” You can catch the show now through December 7, 2024 at The SoHo Playhouse in Manhattan as part of the annual International Fringe Encore Series.

The series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season’s Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).

Below, read a conversation with Gill about The Pursuit of Happy(ish).

What inspired you to write your show?

I had moved to America and was comparing my life as an immigrant to my Croatian grandparent’s move to Australia. Why was I leaving a place I love for America? What is the pursuit of happiness? Is happiness even worth pursuing? Is happiness noble or meaningful? I noticed a lot of foreign comedians come to America, take your money and talk about how horrible the place is. I happen to love America, but I do have some constructive feedback.

What are you looking forward to about your Fringe Encores show at SoHo Playhouse?

I don't think there's a performer on the planet who wouldn't want to bring a show to New York. When it comes to stand up, there is no greater place.

What changes have you made to your show since doing it at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, if any?

I've been touring around America and really honing it to give an outsider’s perspective of America. I've also had to lose a big chunk of quality material about the Dequetteville Terrace traffic light problems, which is devastating.

What next steps do you have in mind for your show, or yourself?

I really want to make this show into an HBO special. Or any streamer, I didn't mean to narrow my commercial options. More than anything I just want my green card.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Just know this all sounds much funnier in my accent.

Follow Amos Gill on Instagram here.

Tickets to see Amos Gill and the rest of the Fringe Encore series are available here.

Comments