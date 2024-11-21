Interview: Broadway TikTok Star Kevin Chamberlin Is FINDING THE JOY at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin making his New York solo cabaret debut “Finding the Joy” on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25 at 7 pm. Sold-out West coast audiences have raved about this evening of song, comedy, backstage stories, his insane rise to fame on TikTok, and much more. There will be special guests, surprises and lots of love, light and laughter. Chamberlin will be joined by his music director Michael Orland. Livestream options are available for both shows. Click here for tickets.

Read a conversation with Kevin about the upcoming show.



How does it feel to be making your solo cabaret debut after such a long career in musical theater?

I have always dreamed about doing a club act, ever since I was a little kid singing into my hairbrush in the mirror. I just never knew what story to tell. Now, after being in the business for over 40 years, I have many stories to tell and many songs to sing!

Can you tell us a little bit about what you have planned for the night?

Well, I’ve titled the act “Finding the Joy” and it’s particularly resonant during these strange times we’re living in. I find myself drawn to things that make me happy these days - to dig me out of the doldrums. I just turned 60 and the world is in a completely different place than I thought it would be. So, my husband Michael Gans – who cowrote and directed the show with me – and I thought it would be the right time to bring people some joy and tell some funny stories from my long career as a Broadway, TV and film actor. Also - I have created this new career as a TikTok star and influencer, with over 11 million followers. I believe that’s the most of any Broadway actor. My friend and producer/director/collaborator Sam Kite is the one who got me into TikTok and Instagram during the pandemic. We’ve both been amazed at the growth of my online following, and I thought that would be an interesting story to tell. There will be some “multi-media” elements, lots of songs you know – and some that you’ve never heard before!

What was the process of crafting the show and putting together the set list like?

When we sat down and listed the songs and shows that I’ve been associated with over the years, we had quite a long list. So we’ve edited it down to a tight 70 minutes, fine-tuning the show for the last two years and we thought that after a couple of out of town tryouts - it was finally ready for the big apple. When also, I have some good friends who will be making some surprise visits on both nights - perhaps some original cast members of Seussical or Triumph of Love....

What is it like straddling the worlds of Broadway and musical theater TikTok?

My musical theater knowledge and my love of composing in a musical theater style has informed many of my TikToks, especially my song “Anyone Can Cook” that I wrote for the first ever global crowd sourced musical every written, Ratatouille. You’ll get a glimpse into my jingle writing for commercials and also some original songs that I wrote over my long career in theater.

What else have you been doing lately other than getting ready for this show?

I’ve been filming a new TV series by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan called “Duster” for HBO Max, and I’ve been writing a lot and coming up with funny videos for TikTok. That’s a full-time job right there! I played Moonface Martin this summer at The Muny which was a total blast, and I look forward to coming back to Broadway sometime soon.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I hope folks come to see the show, this Sunday and Monday at 7 pm at The Green Room. Monday will be an extra special show as it’s my birthday, so I’ll have lots of friends there and some fun surprises in store. There’s something for everyone in this show - I created it so that even folks who’ve never heard of me would have a fun evening. But for my Broadway fans, it will be an extra special treat!

Follow Kevin Chamberlin on Instagram and TikTok.

Kevin Chamberlin will perform “Finding the Joy” on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $50-$90. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

Comments

Sign-Up for Cabaret News