Initial Casting Set For DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 on September 15th at 9:30pm.

Almost ten years running, DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein aspiring Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and isnpiration.

Volume 9 will feature performances by Natalie Choo, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta, with additional casting to be announced. Follow along on Instgram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.