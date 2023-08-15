Initial Casting Set For DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below

The performance is  on September 15th at 9:30pm. 

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 4 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below

Initial Casting Set For DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 on September 15th at 9:30pm. 

Almost ten years running, DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein aspiring Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business. 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and isnpiration.

Volume 9 will feature performances by Natalie Choo, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta, with additional casting to be announced. Follow along on Instgram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15th at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jonathan Hoover Is Nobodys SECOND-RATE Anything Photo
Jonathan Hoover Is Nobody's SECOND-RATE Anything

Singing actor and Inappropriat Patti creator, Jonathan Hoover, left it all on the stage last night, as the crowd rose, repeatedly, to their feet in appreciation.

2
Chicagos Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello Headlines Little Italy Festa-Taylor Street August Photo
Chicago's Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello Headlines Little Italy Festa-Taylor Street August 20

Crowned 'Chicago's Cabaret Queen' by the Chicago Tribune, Sun-Times, WGN Radio and Daily Herald, the legendary Denise Tomasello returns to headline the Little Italy Festa-Taylor Street with the 16-piece Denise Tomasello Orchestra in her Vegas-style show.

3
Betsy Wolfe to Star in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below Photo
Betsy Wolfe to Star in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below

Get ready to be mesmerized by Betsy Wolfe as she takes the stage in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at 54 Below. Find out when and where you can catch this special performance, and secure your tickets for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

4
Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Hit The Cabaret Stage Photo
Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Hit The Cabaret Stage

Sweeney Todd company members and dressing roommates Bilbao and de Waal ready themselves for a summer cabaret.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You